Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Sweden | TT: Another explosion in Stockholm on Wednesday morning

January 18, 2023
in World Europe
The explosion happened in the Kista district in Stockholm. According to the rescue worker, not much is known about the case yet.

Swedish in the capital, Stockholm, another explosion has been reported on Wednesday morning, reports the news agency TT public radio company SVTin the news published by The explosion took place in the Kista district, Swedish radio channel P4 reported.

“I don’t have enough information about the case at the moment. We are there to assist the police,” a rescue worker Henrik Jynnesjö told.

The location of the explosion is not yet completely certain. According to Jynnesjö, it is probably not a residential building, but rather an office building. According to initial information, the gate of the building is possibly damaged and the glass in it is broken.

Also on the night before Tuesday, an explosion was reported in Stockholm, in front of a restaurant located on Södermalm at that time. The restaurant’s door and windows were damaged as a result of the explosion.

However, according to the police, the explosion did not cause any injuries and the residents did not have to leave their homes.

The news is updated.

