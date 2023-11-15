Sweden | Truth Commission: The Swedish state and church must apologize to the Finnish-speaking population

The Swedish Truth Commission was established in the summer of 2020 to investigate the role of the Swedish state, the church and other public actors in the Swedishization policy of the Finnish-speaking population in the 19th and 20th centuries.

15.11. 21:00

Swedish the state and the church have a “moral responsibility” for the unfair treatment of the people of Tornionlaakso, the Kvens and the people of Lanta, writes the truth commission familiar with the matter on Wednesday in Dagens Nyheter.

The truth commission was established in the summer of 2020 to investigate the role of the Swedish state, the church and other public actors in the assimilation and Swedishization policy of the people of Tornionlaakso, Kven and Lanta in the 19th and 20th centuries.

In this context, assimilation means cultural assimilation into the mainstream population.

The commission handed over its final report to the Swedish government on Wednesday.

Tornionlaakso people are an official minority group in Sweden, who live mainly in Tornionlaakso, which is divided on both sides of the border between Sweden and Finland, and speak the Finnish language.

The people of Kven and Lanta are also often counted as Tornionlaakso people. Some of the Määni-speaking people who do not identify with the geographical area of ​​Tornionlaakso call themselves Lantani.

The Queens, on the other hand, have historically been divided between the northern parts of Norway, Sweden and Finland.

In total, according to the news agency AFP, there are about 50,000 people in Sweden.

Truth Commission states that Sweden’s systematic assimilation policy was harmful to minorities, and its effects still make it difficult to protect the language, culture and traditional livelihoods of minorities even today.

According to the commission, the Swedish state and the church should issue an official apology to the ethnic groups. In addition, it recommends, among other things, strengthening the status of Määnkiele in schools and in the state media.

“The first step would be to acknowledge the historical injustices that have now come to light,” the commission writes.

“The commission’s survey forms an important basis for a long-term, continuous reconciliation process in close dialogue with the minority.”

The truth commission according to which children belonging to minorities were systematically raised to be Swedish, especially with the help of school.

Among other things, Meän-speaking children were forced to speak Swedish at school and were forbidden to speak their own mother tongue from the end of the 19th century until the 1960s.

After the beginning of the 20th century, a total of about 5,500 children from Tornionlaakso were sent to boarding schools maintained by the church, where they had to do hard physical work. Speaking Meänkiel was forbidden and children were often subjected to mental and physical violence.

The children also faced prejudice outside of school, and childhood was traumatic for many.

Commission according to Tornionlaakso people feel that their influence and rights to practice traditional livelihoods have been taken away from them. These have included agriculture, hunting, fishing and reindeer husbandry.

The commission notes that Tornionlaakso residents’ right to reindeer husbandry has been narrowed over the years. According to it, the legal issues related to the Reindeer Management Act in particular are complex, and there are “difficult questions” related to the relationship between the Tornionlaakso minority, the Swedish state and the Sami people.

“The minority feels that they have been made invisible,” the commission writes.

Swedish STR-T, Tornio Valley Association apply in October, the people of Tornionlaakso, the Kvens and the people of Lanta have the status of indigenous people in Sweden.

Currently, only the Sámi are counted as an indigenous people in Sweden.

in Sweden there is also a separate truth commission that investigates injustices committed against the Sámi.

The commission is due to publish its final report in 2025.