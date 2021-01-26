Qatar was the last team to make it to the round of 16, and by a goal against Argentina: 26-25. Another success for Valero Rivera, who in 2015 achieved world silver with this team, the first non-European to play a final.

That recent past forces the Swedes to be cautious, and in fact the center-back and team leader Jim Gottfridsson, anticipated that it will be “a match as physical as the one that Sweden already played against Egypt ·, and points out a piece of information when assessing his rival: “Now Capote has arrived to complete the first row with Marzo, two players of great offensive talent with the outside shot.” Both are Cubans nationalized by Qatar.

The Swedes have greatly renewed their selection for this World Cup, without eleven of their usual veterans who stayed at home due to the pandemic. And suddenly they have found themselves in a comfortable situation to redeem himself from his controversial performance in the last European Championship in which he was one of the organizers

In this general optimism bad news: Llinus Persson returns home from a blow to the head.