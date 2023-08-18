Sweden tourism | The threat of terrorism is hardly visible in travelers’ contacts – Tell us about your own travel plans in HS’s survey

HS asked the shipping companies and the airline Finnair if their customers have contacted them to ask about rescheduling or canceling trips.

Swedish-ships and flights do not show much news related to Swedish security, shipping companies and Finnair say.

Swedish security police Säpo said on Thursday to raise on the five-point scale of the terrorism threat level from three to four as a result of the burning and destruction of the Koran in the country.

On Friday, near the Iranian Embassy in Sweden was arranged another demonstration where the Koran was burned. The incidents have sparked strong backlash in Muslim communities.

Tallink Silja has received a total of “a few dozen” contacts in various channels, including social media channels, due to the security situation in Sweden, says the director of communications Marika Nöjd.

“Compared to the number of passengers, it’s a small number,” says Nöjd.

According to Nöjd, there are usually thousands of passengers during the week.

Viking Line’s information director Johanna Boijer-Svahnström on the other hand, says that the change in the security situation has not been reflected in the contacts.

The ports used by the company comply with the international safety code for ships and port structures (ISPS code), which also defines the security level of the ports. The security level in both Finnish and Swedish ports is currently one, while the highest level is three.

“The police authorities will inform us if this needs to be raised. We are operating as normal and are in contact with the authorities. There is no drama,” says Boijer-Svahnström.

Communications director of the airline Finnair Days of Tallqvist according to the company, there have been no cancellations or postponements of trips more than usual.

According to Tallqvist, it is common for reservations to be moved and canceled “to some extent” on all routes.

Finland the Ministry of Foreign Affairs updated its travel bulletin on Thursday. Its by “Sweden can generally be considered a safe travel destination where the usual caution must be observed”.

In the press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also mentions Säpo’s updated risk assessment.

Swedish according to Tallink Siljan Nöjd, the security situation is most clearly visible to passengers when ID cards are checked.

Sweden temporarily introduced internal border controls in May and they will continue until November 11th.

In addition to a passport and an official ID card, proof of identity can be done with, for example, a driver’s license or a photo ID card issued after March 1, 1999.