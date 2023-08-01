Sweden will tighten border controls due to the increased threat to the security of the Scandinavian country due to the burning of copies of the Koran that provoked protests in the Islamic world, the Swedish government said on Tuesday (1st) .

The measure, which will be approved next Thursday (3), will allow the Swedish police to inspect vehicles, carry out searches and carry out various actions to increase identity control, explained Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Minister of Justice, Gunnar Strömer.

“People who have a vague connection to Sweden should not be allowed into the country to commit crimes,” said Kristersson.

The measure is part of a “broad front” of diplomatic and security initiatives that the Swedish government has promoted in recent weeks, highlighted the prime minister.

“We are in daily contact with the intelligence services, so serious is the situation,” said Kristersson.

Sweden has gone from being a “legitimate” target of international terrorism to a “priority” target, according to the Swedish authorities.

Both the Swedish and Danish governments, where episodes of Koran burning also took place, announced a few days ago that they are studying the possibility of curbing these acts or prohibiting them from being carried out in front of foreign embassies, a proposal that has received criticism from the political opposition in both countries. countries.

“It’s not about limiting free speech, it’s about expanding permission controls for public gatherings,” said Kristersson.

The Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OCI) demanded that the authorities of the two Nordic countries take measures to prevent the burning of the Koran, the last one held on Monday (31) in front of the Swedish Parliament.

In recent weeks, several copies of the Muslim holy book have been burned outside the Iraqi and Egyptian embassies in Stockholm and Copenhagen, angering Muslims around the world and heightening unprecedented diplomatic tension with Scandinavian countries.

In addition to provoking large demonstrations in Yemen or Iraq – where the Swedish embassy was burned down – several governments of Muslim-majority countries have warned that allowing the burning of copies of the Koran could have consequences for diplomatic relations.

The Iraqi government ordered the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad and threatened to terminate the contracts of companies in the Nordic country that operate in its territory.