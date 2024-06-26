Sweden | Three workers have already died inexplicably at Northvolt’s battery factory shortly after their shift

Swedish|According to the Swedish media, the police have started an investigation into three unexplained deaths of employees at the Northvolt battery factory.

26.6. 21:12

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Three unexplained deaths have occurred at the Northvolt factory in northern Sweden during the beginning of the year. The police are investigating all three deaths, exposure to a harmful substance is suspected. Northvolt’s subcontractor Toyota Material Handling temporarily suspended work at the factory.

Swedish At the electric car battery manufacturer Northvolt’s factory in northern Sweden, there have been three unexplained deaths during the beginning of the year, according to the Swedish media.

Appearing in the location of the factory in Skellefteå Norran newspaper reported last week that the third man who worked at the Northvolt factory was found dead the day after his shift.

Two similar unexplained deaths of workers at the Northvolt plant occurred in January and February, a local newspaper previously reported. The most recent death occurred in early June.

Police have launched an investigation into all three deaths. The police tell Norran that they are investigating if the three deaths have anything in common.

The environmental crime investigation unit is involved in the investigation, because the police suspect that the men have been exposed to some harmful substance at the Northvolt factory.

Two of the dead worked on the Northvolt production line and the third as a cleaner at the Sodexo factory.

of Northvolt Toyota Material Handling, the subcontractor of the Skellefteån factory, decided on Tuesday to temporarily suspend work at the factory, reported the member newspaper of the Swedish trade unions Dagens Arbete on Wednesday.

A representative of Toyota told the newspaper that the company’s maintenance workers will not work at the factory due to occupational safety during the police investigation.

For the time being, Toyota’s employees are working in their own facilities elsewhere in Skellefteå. The company does service and maintenance work at the Northvolt factory.

Northvolt employees, who remain anonymous, previously told Dagens Arbet that they were worried about going to work. The factory’s chief occupational health and safety representative also told the newspaper about the workers’ concerns.

Northvolt has told the Swedish media that he is fully cooperating with the police and authorities regarding the deaths. The company has hoped that the investigation will be concluded quickly to prevent the spread of rumours.

Norran has previously reported on occupational health and safety problems at the Northvolt factory, including eye problems experienced by employees and cleaners working without the necessary training in areas where dangerous chemicals are handled.