Sweden | Three people died in a building fire in Sweden

One person has died in a building fire in Fåglavik in Herrljunga municipality in the southwestern part of Sweden, says SVT.

According to the local police authority, the dead are two children and their father. Smoke divers found the dead inside the building. The family's mother and ten-year-old girl were saved from the fire without physical injuries.

The rescue service was alerted to the fire shortly before two o'clock on the night between Sunday and Monday. When the rescue service arrived at the scene, the two-story building was in open flames and a lot of smoke was produced from the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and is under investigation.