Seven people are injured, some seriously, in a suspected terrorist attack in the Swedish city of Vetlanda.

In Sweden be in a suspected Terrorist attack several people injured, some seriously.

be in a suspected several people injured, some seriously. The scene of the attack is the city Vetlanda .

. The motive for the act was initially unclear.

Update from Thursday, March 4th, 2021, 11.35 a.m.: At the alleged Terrorist act in Sweden three people were critically injured. This was reported by the Swedish news agency TT, citing the affected hospitals in the Jonköping region. Two people were seriously injured. Police in Jonköping focused on questioning witnesses on Thursday. In the afternoon (3 p.m.) she wanted to give more details at a press conference.

According to the latest information from the police, the Attack with a stabbing weapon in Swedish Vetlanda Sweden injured seven people. Earlier there had been talk of eight people. The alleged perpetrator was shot while being arrested and is also in hospital. He is said to have been known to the police for minor offenses. The motive for the act was initially unclear. Details in the investigation would give reason to investigate a possible terrorist motive, it said on Wednesday evening in a statement from the police. Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Löfven condemned the “terrible act”.

Police stand in a cordoned off area after an attack on several people in Vetlanda. © Mikael Fritzon / dpa

Suspected assassin in Sweden armed with an ax

First report from 03.03.2021: Vetlanda – A suspected one Terrorist attack in the Swedish city Vetlanda eight people were injured, some seriously. According to police spokeswoman Angelica Israelsson Silfver, the alleged perpetrator, a man “in his twenties”, was shot while trying to be arrested by the police. He is said to have been hit in the leg.

As the Swedish television broadcaster Sveriges Television reports, the suspect is said to have been armed with an ax and injured the victims with the help of the tool. The incident was initially classified by the Swedish police as an alleged attempted murder, later in the evening the criminal classification became a suspected one Terrorist attack changed.

The Swedish police do not yet want to give more precise information about the course of events: “There are some witnesses whose testimony we do not want to influence what they have and have not seen. We’ll just see how much more we can say later, ”said police spokeswoman Israelsson Silfver. The police were in the center of at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday Vetlanda called. According to the callers’ reports, several people were attacked with an ax and injured.

After a suspected terrorist attack in Sweden: suspect in hospital

According to Thomas Agnevik, also a spokesman for the Swedish police, the suspect is currently under police surveillance in the hospital where he is receiving medical care. His injury situation is still unclear. It is known that the man was brought in alive. During the police operation, several areas in the center of the city were cordoned off, including the station district. The train traffic through Vetlanda was initially discontinued, but has already been resumed to a limited extent.

A total of around 15 police patrols were deployed on site, including forensic experts. The police have been working to secure evidence and hold interrogations since around 4 p.m. The Swedish Special Prosecutor’s Office has routinely launched an investigation into police actions related to the arrest. (Mirko Schmid)

List of rubric lists: © Mikael Fritzon / dpa