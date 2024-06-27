Sweden | Three employees have died inexplicably shortly after their shift – This is the case of battery manufacturer Northvolt

Swedish|The Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt lost an order contract worth two billion euros and its new factory project is stalled. Now the police have started an investigation into the unexplained deaths that happened at the company’s factory.

To the Swedish high expectations are placed on the growth company Northvolt. The company that manufactures batteries for electric cars has even been considered crucially important for the European battery industry to be able to compete with China, the big country in the industry.

Now the unexplained deaths at the company’s giant battery factory are causing concern.

Appearing in the location of the factory Norran newspaper reported last week that the third man who worked at the Northvolt factory was found dead the day after his shift.

Two similar unexplained deaths of workers at the Northvolt plant occurred in January and February. The most recent death occurred in early June.

Police have launched an investigation into all three deaths. The environmental crime investigation unit is involved in the investigation, because the police suspect that the men have been exposed to some harmful substance at the Northvolt factory.

The police informed on Thursday investigating a possible connection between the deaths. The cause of death is currently unknown, and the police do not currently suspect foul play.

Last at the end of the year, two workers at the same factory died in two separate accidents within a short period of time. Swedish public broadcasting company of SVT according to the report, one of the workers died from injuries sustained in an explosion at the factory, the other after a heavy rack fell on top of him.

On Thursday, HS tried to reach the company’s representatives and factory workers without success.

In the year Founded in 2016, Northvolt has raised capital in a breathtaking manner.

In January, the company announced for a “green” loan of more than five billion dollars, or about 4.6 billion euros, to expand the giant factory in Skellefteå. It is the largest green financing package in European history. The company has already collected in the past nine billion dollars from venture capitalists.

When looking at all capital funding collected by clean transition growth companies in the Nordic countries between 2018 and 2023, Northvolt’s share is 39 percent, according to the May of the private equity company Tesi and the Swedish Industrifonden from the published industry report.

A major IPO has been expected from Northvolt. The British newspaper Financial Times (FT) reports in Octoberthat the listing could have taken place this year.

Financial news office Bloomberg’s however, according to sources, the company has postponed its IPO intentions to next year due to a difficult IPO market and several operational obstacles.

Northvolt manufactures lithium-ion batteries in Skellefteå, northern Sweden.

The factory employs approximately 3,500 people.

Last there have been setbacks at times.

Last week, the German car manufacturer BMW canceled an order agreement with Northvolt worth two billion euros. According to the German media, Northvolt has not been able to deliver the batteries on time, the news agency Reuters reports.

The truck company Scania also reported earlier this year in a Swedish newspaper For Svenska Dagbladetthat production of its electric trucks has been delayed due to Northvolt’s delivery difficulties.

Earlier in June, Northvolt said, according to Reuters, that it was reconsidering the planned new production plant in Borlänge, central Sweden, after the Swedish Dagens Industri reports, based on its sources, that the project would be completely ditched. However, according to Reuters, the company has not yet made a decision one way or the other.

In 2022, Northvolt bought a paper factory in the town from Stora Enso, which it plans to convert into a battery factory. According to Stora Enso’s press release at the time, the first part of the factory’s operations was scheduled to start at the end of the current year.

The company also has factory projects in Gothenburg, Germany and Canada.

Northvolt did Dagens Industrin according to January–September 2023, a net loss of almost 11 billion kroner, or almost one billion euros. The company later announced that the result is a long-term plan adequate.

in Finland at one time we were hopeful that Northvolt’s giant factory, which is now in the middle of the commotion, would have been built in Finland instead of Sweden.

The company initially investigated locating the factory in eight locations in Sweden and two in Finland, Vaasa or Kotka. The company’s management visited both locations in May 2017.

The first battery cell was completed at the company’s Skellefteå factory in December 2021. Currently, about 3,500 people work at the factory, according to Northvolt.

Last year, the battery manufacturer went to recruit workers for the factory also from Finland.