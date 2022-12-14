Sweden | Three chimpanzees who escaped from their enclosure were shot at a zoo in Sweden

According to a spokesperson for Parks and Resorts, which owns the zoo, the decision was made to shoot the chimpanzees because the zoo did not have enough anesthetic to put them all to sleep.

Three a chimpanzee that escaped from the zoo was shot dead in Sweden on Wednesday. A Swedish newspaper reported on the matter Dagens Nyheter (DN) and the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation SVT.

A total of five chimpanzees escaped from their enclosure at the Furuviksparken zoo in Gävle on the western shore of the Selkä Sea on Wednesday afternoon local time. The chimpanzees also got out of the building called the chimpanzee house, where their enclosure is located.

The zoo a spokesperson for the owning Parks and Resorts company Annika Troselius said, according to DN, that it was decided to shoot the chimpanzees to death because the zoo did not have enough anesthetic to put them all to sleep.

According to Troselius, the decision was made to ensure people’s safety.

“Chimpanzees are strong animals and they are classified in a high risk category. None of our employees are allowed to work in close contact with them.”

Zoo employees trained to shoot shot four of the chimpanzees. Three of the monkeys died, but one survived and returned to the chimpanzee house later. Its status is currently unclear.

After some hours, the Fifth chimpanzee also returned to the chimpanzee house independently.

Furuviksparken only four of the seven chimpanzees were alive on Wednesday evening. They are said to be inside the chimpanzee house, but not locked in their own enclosure. The building is guarded.

According to Troselius, so far it is not known how the chimpanzees managed to get out of their enclosure and the building, so the park is closed and the workers have been instructed to stay sheltered. The zoo’s shooters move around the area in cars.

The police and rescue workers are also there.

Troselius says, according to DN, that the zoo intends to find out the background of the situation so that something similar does not happen in the future.

“The situation is unbelievably tragic. Nobody wanted this to happen, and we have every reason to be self-critical.”

SVT reports that the Swedish police announced on Wednesday evening that they would open an investigation into whether the zoo’s operation violated the Animal Welfare Act.