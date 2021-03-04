Sweden “This cannot be understood” – The twists and turns of the knife attack in southern Sweden are being clarified, but the possible link to terrorism is still unclear

Vetlanda, with only 13,000 inhabitants, was shocked by a series of stabbings that police may have had a terrorist motive.

Vetlanda

To seven blood collection took less than 20 minutes. One of the stabbings took place right here less than a day ago on Wednesday, in the center of the small southern Swedish municipality of Vetlanda, next to a florist.

Ulrika Lövfors and Maria Jensmark came to the scene on Thursday afternoon and lit candles at the memorial site, where a heart shaped like roses had been brought.

A heart made of roses in the center of Vetland.­

“We are working in this house next door, and when we heard about what had happened, the situation was already over. There were cops, roadblocks and an ambulance when we came out yesterday, ”Lövfors says.

Wednesday’s events have been specified during Thursday. Before 3 p.m., Wednesday, a 22-year-old man attacked seven men in downtown Vetlanda with a long knife and wounded three of them, life-threatening. The man had moved to Sweden from Afghanistan in 2018, and is now charged with seven attempted murders. In addition, the police are investigating a possible terrorist motive related to the act.

The suspect had time to wound seven men over the age of 35 across the center before he was arrested by police. During the arrest, police shot the man in the leg. The suspect is now in hospital.

On Thursday, none of the seven victims were in danger of death anymore.

Thence, little is known about whether the bloodshed was for terrorist purposes, as the police are very silent about the investigation.

Chief of the Jönköping District Police Malena Gran has said that the Swedish security police Säpo are involved in the investigation of the case. Investigative assistance has also been requested from Europol. According to Gran, the act involves details that make the terrorist motive investigated. However, the criminal offense is attempted murder.

Uncertainty about the motives for blood work troubles the Vetlanders.

“Ignorance is hard. Was it a terrorist attack or not? If it was a planned blow, it would feel scary, ”says Maria Jensmark.

“We’ll find out later. on behalf of the victims I am very sad. While it is thought that anything can happen, I did not believe in such. You can’t think that, ”says Ulrika Lövfors.

Vetlanda is a small municipality with a population of just over 13,000 people. Locals describe Vetlanda as a dense community whose sense of security is now upset.

Police are prominently patrolling the center of Vetlanda.­

On Thursday, a handful of police officers walked the streets of downtown all day to reassure residents. The police patrol was on duty in the central square in the evening.

Wednesday’s bloodshed took place right in the heart of Vetlanda.

The attacker was the first to strike at the Pressbyrån kiosk connected to the Vetlanda travel center. There were several victims. On Thursday, in the window of the kiosk, the blows of the afternoon newspapers, which tell about the stabbing, are more reminiscent of blood work.

Swedish afternoon newspapers reported on the blood work that began at this Pressbyrån kiosk.­

The suspect from the kiosk continued his journey towards the central market, where he struck his victim at least near a flower shop. Florist workers helped the victim, who suffered heavy bleeding.

Downtown florist workers helped one victim.­

Exact information on all sites is not yet available. It is known that the suspect also struck in the supermarket parking lot, and eventually police caught the man near a local school.

According to police, there are no indications that the perpetrator chose his victim on purpose. The violence was approximate.

Vetlandan there is also a mission church in the center, which has opened its doors due to bloodshed. During the Corona period, open doors are an exception. On Wednesday, the doors were opened immediately after the bloodshed, but as information about a possible terrorist attack began circulating, the doors were locked again for a moment.

“This cannot be understood,” says the deacon Birgitta Johansson.

“Yesterday, when I was cycling home from church, I had to go around the center twice so my brain would realize it was all really happening.”

On Wednesday, Johansson met a local man at church who had seen the first bloodbath. The man had helped the victim to the best of his ability. Stopped the bleeding until the arrival of the ambulance.

“He said it in shock. People were very scared when they came here yesterday, ”says Johansson.

Deacon Johansson has lived in the vicinity of Vetlanda all his life. He describes the area as safe.

“The kind where kids can go on their own to floorball training.”

Now the feeling of security is upset. The pastor of the church says the same Anna Karlsson.

Pastor Anna Karlsson and Deacon Birgitta Johansson will keep the doors of the Vetlanda Mission Church open until Sunday.­

“We need to work together to restore a sense of security,” he says.

The victims and their relatives now need the support of the whole of Vetlanda. But Pastor Karlsson and Deacon Johansson are also sorry for the author.

“I feel sad for him,” Karlsson says.

“He certainly hasn’t been like this before. Something must have happened to him, ”says Johansson.