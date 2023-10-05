Sweden | There was another explosion in Sweden: a detached house was badly damaged near Stockholm

The powerful explosion destroyed the facade of the house and also damaged other buildings in the neighborhood.

in Sweden a detached house near Stockholm has been badly damaged in an explosion this morning. According to the police’s preliminary assessment, the house was empty at the time of the explosion and there were apparently no injuries.

The explosion seems to be related to the showdown between criminal gangs that is plaguing Sweden. A man suspected of being involved in the murder of a 15-year-old boy had recently been registered in the house in Upplands-Bro municipality.

Swedish the government is expected to announce later on Thursday how the country’s defense forces will participate in the fight against gang violence in the future with the help of the police. Prime minister Ulf Kristersson announced plans last week to bring in soldiers to assist the police.