Saturday, February 3, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sweden | There was an explosion in a business premises in Stockholm

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
Sweden | There was an explosion in a business premises in Stockholm

Several people reported the loud bang to the police shortly before midnight.

Stockholm an explosion occurred on Friday evening in a business premises located in the western part of Vinsta. According to the local police, the explosion caused material damage, but no one was injured.

Several people reported the loud bang to the police shortly before midnight.

The police have started a preliminary investigation into the matter under the heading of causing danger. According to the Stockholm police, the possible connection of the case to gang crime has not been ruled out.

#Sweden #explosion #business #premises #Stockholm

See also  Autoblog Spot of the Week: Ford GT40 replica
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Trump trial for electoral fraud postponed

Trump trial for electoral fraud postponed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result