Sweden | There was an explosion in a business premises in Stockholm

Stockholm an explosion occurred on Friday evening in a business premises located in the western part of Vinsta. According to the local police, the explosion caused material damage, but no one was injured.

Several people reported the loud bang to the police shortly before midnight.

The police have started a preliminary investigation into the matter under the heading of causing danger. According to the Stockholm police, the possible connection of the case to gang crime has not been ruled out.