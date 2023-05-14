Swedish Wiz fans are looking forward to the Wiz’s arrival in Sweden. Käärijä had a great performance, but Loreen deserved her victory, summed up two fans.

Stockholm

Could you say this out loud Tanja Moty thinks, but then whispers.

“Wrapper should have won.”

Moty looks over his shoulder. Nobody heard.

“We’re in Sweden, you never know,” he laughs.

Moty is an Austrian who is on a tourist trip in Sweden with her Czech husband Joseph’s with. The couple has arrived on the island of Djurgården to the Abba museum.

“Abba is the best that has come from Eurovision,” says Josef Moty.

The couple also watched the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night and would have hoped for Finland’s Käärijä to win over Sweden Loreen’s in exchange for.

“The wrapper got the most votes from the audience,” explains Tanja Moty.

Josef and Tanja Moty say that they fell in love with Abba already in the 1970s.

The wrapper got the jackpot from public votes: 376 points, or more than 130 points more than Sweden, which received the second highest number of public votes.

However, Sweden won the visas based on the judges’ votes. The drop in points for the visas, which turned into a tight fight between Finland and Sweden, has been a big topic of conversation in both Finland and Sweden.

Right the song won, says the Swede Thomas Grondahl. He’s a Wives fan who thinks Loreen is a self-righteous winner.

Still, he was surprised by the win.

“I was quite sure that Finland would have won. Finland was such a huge public favourite,” he says.

Also comment Fredrik Tidermanwhich praises both Loreen and Käärijä.

“Loreen is an artist. But the Finnish song stood out, there is something special about it. And it was the audience’s favorite.”

Gröndahl and Tiderman are looking forward to the arrival of the visas in Sweden next year. They hope that the visas would be held in Stockholm, but believe that the choice is now directed to Gothenburg.

“Now it’s Gothenburg’s turn, because in 2016 the visas were in Stockholm and in 2013 the visas were in Malmö. It’s also great that the songs coincide with the 50th anniversary of Abba’s victory,” Gröndahl says.

Fredrik Tiderman and Thomas Gröndahl are viusu fans. Nelson dog in arms.

Abba won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with their song Waterloo and became one of the biggest bands in the world. Abba was Sweden’s first five-time winner. Loreen’s victory was Sweden’s seventh.

The Abba museum is very busy on Sunday. The museum has already prepared for the possibility that the wise men will come to Sweden next year. It would bring a lot of visu fans to the Abba museum as well.

On Sunday, there are also tourists who arrived by ship from Finland. A three-member Finnish group commented briefly on the songs.

Did the winnings go to the right address?

“Well, no”, the woman laughs and continues on her way.

Djurgården the island is swarming with people who have arrived to enjoy a sunny Sunday.

At the gates of Skansen, mothers prepare their children for a bike ride.

What did you think of Eurovision?

“Loreen deserved to win, even though her song was a bit similar to her previous song,” says Anna Holmgren.

Loreen is the first woman to win Eurovision twice: now Tattoo– song and in 2012 On Euphoria.

Well, what about the Wrapper?

“I didn’t quite understand his popularity. That he got so many votes from the viewers,” says Holmgren.

A friend stands next to him Amelie Bennet, who seems to agree. However, there is something in his head that needs to be asked more about.

It’s a helmet that’s green—or more precisely wrapper green.

He must be a fan!

Amelie Bennet and Anna Holmgren praise Eurovision as exceptionally high-quality.

But no: the green helmet is not for fans of the Scroller. It’s just a normal bike helmet. The wrapper was not one of Bennet’s favorites, but the Finnish performance was still interesting.

“The whole show was better than usual this year,” he says.

I agree, says Anna Holmgren.

“There was no need to be ashamed of any show this year.”

Then the women cycle away. They quickly disappear into the human bustle, but the green helmet doesn’t.

It shines far away.