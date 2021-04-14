Sweden is on the edge of the abyss and ranks as the worst country in Europe by registering the largest number of new coronavirus infections per capita in the past week. According to the data of ourworldindata.org, the scandinavian nation has 625 infections per million people, followed by Poland (521), France (491), the Netherlands (430), Italy (237) and Germany (208).

The figure clashes a lot with that of other neighboring countries, such as Finland (65), Denmark (111) and Norway (132). In addition, hospital pressure has increased notably and they already have more patients in intensive care than at any other time, second only to the first wave of the pandemic.

The most vulnerable, vaccinated

As notified by the Swedish registry, 328 patients were being treated in the ICU, more than at the peak of the second wave, but still inferior to 558 patients from the first moments of the disease.

Despite the worrying evolution of the data, the number of deaths has not increased so drastically. For the Swedish National Health Agency, this is because a large part of the groups The most vulnerable, particularly the elderly in nursing homes, are already vaccinated.

Stefan Löfven, Prime Minister of the country, has insisted that tougher measures are not yet needed to control the new increase of positives. For her part, Lena Hallengren, head of Health, justified the absence of new restrictions arguing that Swedish citizens “have really changed their behavior and daily life is, to a large extent, already very restricted. “

The restrictions

Although the rulers had planned to relax some limitations, the health authorities alerted them not to do so. Non-essential stores are open although with a capacity limit. The bars and restaurants also continue their activity, but with increasing restrictions schedule and sale of alcohol.

Where else has progressively noticed the harshness of the Government has been in public meetings, while schools remain mostly open, although the rules change depending on the region.

Striking

When the pandemic began to make itself felt in Sweden, His strategy attracted a lot of attention, marked by a relaxed line based on many recommendations. At the moment, the territory registers more than 876,000 positives and exceeds 13,600 deaths.