Sweden | The waste management company is suspected of illegally burying tons of waste around the country

The company that made pink trash bags its trademark is suspected of serious environmental crimes. On Thursday, charges were brought against 11 people.

in Sweden charges were brought on Thursday in an extensive environmental criminal case, the taxes of which have not been seen in the country for decades. Waste management company Think Pink is suspected of burying and storing hundreds of thousands of tons of unsorted waste in different parts of the country. The case is reported by several Swedish media.

On Thursday, charges were brought against 11 people for a suspected environmental crime at the District Court of Värmland in Karlstad, the newspaper reports. Dagens Nyheter.

The company, which has made its trademark out of pink garbage bags, is suspected of having stored and buried hundreds of thousands of tons of waste in 21 locations in 15 different municipalities around Sweden. During the investigation, harmful amounts of, for example, arsenic, dioxin, lead, zinc, copper and other environmentally harmful substances have been found in the stored waste.

Prosecutors according to the report, the garbage started fires in several places and toxic waste was buried in the ground, which posed a danger to the residents of nearby areas.

One of the places where waste was stored was located in the municipality of Gullspång, where a warehouse full of industrial waste caught fire in 2019. SVTaccording to , it was difficult to extinguish the fire, as toxic smoke rose from it and it was feared that the water used for extinguishing would run away from the fire site and cause a danger to the environment.

Göteborgs-Posten according to the report, the company would have illegally stored at least 200,000 tons of waste in different parts of Sweden over the years. The actual number is estimated to be even higher.

The main suspects are the company's CEO and her ex-husband, who, according to the prosecutor, are responsible for the fact that the company has handled waste by illegal means and much more than allowed.

According to DN, they and three other people are accused of a serious environmental crime, one person of aiding a serious environmental crime and five people of an environmental crime.

All the suspects deny having committed the crimes.

The main suspects are accused of transporting thousands of tons of unsorted construction and demolition waste, which was wrapped in plastic bales and used as earth filling material, for money, says SVT.

Case has sparked debate in Sweden not only because of its scope, but also because many municipalities are arguing about who should pay the costs of cleaning up buried waste: the municipality, Think Pink's bankruptcy estate, the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency or someone else.

Think Pink was declared bankrupt in 2020 after a preliminary investigation into environmental crimes related to the company had been initiated.

According to SVT, it is not yet clear when the case will be heard in court.