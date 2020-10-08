Sweden The threat of a government crisis receded in Sweden when the government reached an agreement on immigration – Åkesson: “This means war”

Opposition parties criticize the government, which reached an agreement on reforming immigration laws.

Stockholm

Sweden the looming government crisis has receded as the ruling Social Democrats and the Environmental Party agreed on new immigration laws.

Chairman of the Environment Party, Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lövin and the Social Democrat Minister of Justice Morgan Johansson told of reconciliation on Wednesday.

“We agree that Swedish immigration policy must be humane, legally secure, sustainable, and protect the right to asylum,” Lövin said at a news conference.

The 26-point bill of the Parliamentary Committee on Immigration is now moving forward in the political process. According to the Minister of Justice, the new laws will enter into force no later than July next year, when the temporary immigration laws expire. Sweden enacted temporary laws at a rapid pace due to the refugee crisis that began in 2015.

Torsion new laws were on the verge of derailing the Swedish government crisis.

The Social Democrats and the Coalition Party previously set a ceiling on the number of refugees coming to Sweden. It became a threshold issue for the Environmental Party. Lövin, the party’s soon-to-be-appointed chairman, threatened to leave the government in the summer if such a limit were set. The cap was abandoned.

Back in September, the Environment Party said it had only adopted three sections of the 26-point bill.

Now the Environmental Party accepts all the points with certain additions.

Committee on Immigration proposed, inter alia, that residence permits be made temporary and that a permanent residence permit be obtained only if the immigrant meets certain language and income level requirements.

The Party for the Environment received mitigations concerning, among other things, temporary residence permits. One mitigation concerns the so-called post-secondary job. Now those who come to Sweden have to find a job for two years, six months after graduating from high school to get a residence permit, but in the future, the time to find a job would be a year. In addition, it would be enough to find a job for one year.

With the new laws, residence permits will more often become temporary. However, the government is ready to be flexible if those with a temporary residence permit have managed to take root in society.

“The government’s position is that people who flee to Sweden and have the right to stay here get help to become part of society,” Lövin said.

“But those who have no right to stay should return.”

Came to Sweden according to Statistics Finland last year, about 116,000 immigrants. This year, the number has been significantly lower. The record year was 2016, when about 163,000 immigrants came to Sweden. In 2015, a record number of refugees arrived in Sweden, the number of which will still be shown in the statistics in the following years, as many only obtained a residence permit after a long wait.

Government the agreement immediately received criticism from opposition parties. Chairman of the Coalition Party Ulf Kristersson wrote afternoon newspaper in Aftonbladetthat the Social Democrats put stay in power ahead of the country’s interests. Kristersson also criticized the amendment to the high school regulations.

President of the Swedish Democrats Jimme Åkesson wrote on a message service on Twitter that the immigration agreement “means war”.

“It is incomprehensible to surrender to the Environment Party again, and it is quite clear that the Environment Party is waving a pace in Swedish immigration policy,” he continued.

“This means war, there is now a full war, a full war in Parliament and a full war until the election,” Åkesson wrote.

Immigration has become a major controversy in Swedish politics in the autumn. Prime minister Stefan Löfvenin According to him, Swedish integration policy has failed in a way that has led, among other things, to an increase in gang crime. Therefore, according to Löfven, immigration policy needs to be tightened, but the opposition is calling for tougher action.

Shooting cases between criminal gangs have been in the headlines weekly during the summer and fall.

Last weekend, Aftonbladet said the number of shootings in the Stockholm area, for example, has risen over the previous couple of years.

From early January to mid-September, 15 people had died in the shootings and 35 had been injured. According to Aftonbladet, 97 shootings have been recorded, compared to 70 in the previous couple of years. In the same period in 2019, 15 people died in the shootings, in 2018 six.

The last time there was a nearly equal wave of gunfire violence in the Stockholm area in 2017.