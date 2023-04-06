Friday, April 7, 2023
Sweden | The Swedish police are complaining about the court’s decision that the burning of the Koran should have been allowed

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2023
in World Europe
Sweden | The Swedish police are complaining about the court’s decision that the burning of the Koran should have been allowed

The Swedish police administration does not accept the decision of the administrative court, according to which the police should have allowed the burning of the Koran.

Swedish the police administration does not accept the decision of the administrative court, according to which the police should have allowed the burning of the Koran in front of the Turkish and Iraqi embassies. The police administration announced having complained of the decision, because he considers that it is a fundamentally important issue that should be resolved at a higher court level.

In February, the police rejected applications for permits for demonstrations. The Stockholm Administrative Court found that the police did not have sufficient grounds to prohibit the burning of the Koran.

