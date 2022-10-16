Sweden | The Swedish Parliament will vote on Kristersson’s election as prime minister

in Sweden the Diet will vote for the leader of the moderate coalition today by Ulf Kristersson about the election as the country’s prime minister.

Kristersson, 58, announced on Friday that the four bourgeois parties had agreed on government cooperation. Among the parties, the coalition, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals will enter the government, while the biggest election winner, the Sweden Democrats, will remain outside it as a support party.

The vote is scheduled to take place at noon Finnish time. Kristersson gets the support of the majority in the Diet, because the bourgeois bloc has a narrow majority in the parliament. After this, the new government will take office on Tuesday.

Recessive the prime minister is a social democrat Magdalena Andersson, whose reign lasted less than a year. Sweden’s previous prime minister representing the coalition had led the country until 2014 Fredrik Reinfeldt.

The coalition led by Kristersson was only the third largest party in last month’s elections, after the Social Democrats and the Sweden Democrats. The Sweden Democrats, who had been in political isolation for a long time, were not suitable for the government, but were satisfied with the position of the support party of the bourgeois government.

The Sweden Democrats got a lot of their own goals through the government program, and the opposition has already emphasized that in practice the power is now with the Sweden Democrats and the party chairman With Jimmie Åkesson.