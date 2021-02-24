Sweden The Swedish parliament debated security policy, and Finland was heavily referred to

The government and the opposition blamed each other for creating uncertainty on the Swedish line. Finland was heavily referred to in the parliamentary debate.

Swedish uncertainty has arisen over the security policy line. This was agreed by the country’s government and opposition on Wednesday. However, the accusing fingers pointed in exactly the opposite direction in the parliamentary foreign policy debate.

Foreign Minister of the Government of the Social Democrats and the Environmental Party Ann Linde stated at the beginning of the debate that Sweden’s security policy was “unchanged”.

“Our military non-alignment has served us well and contributes to stability and security in Northern Europe,” Linde said.

He did not say a word about the initiative adopted by a majority in the parliament in December, according to which Sweden should also state that the country can apply for NATO membership if necessary.

Center Party Kerstin Lundgrenin it is irresponsible for a minority government to pursue a security policy that has no parliamentary support.

“Why do you say the line of security policy is the same when the parliament does not support it,” he asked Linde.

Parliament the majority turned to the NATO option after the Swedish Democrats changed their line. Unlike the four bourgeois parties, the Swedish Democrats do not support NATO membership, but long for a formal defense alliance between Sweden and Finland. For this reason, the Swedish Democrats believe that it would be important for Sweden’s line towards NATO to be the same as for Finland, where the NATO option is already a well-established issue.

According to Foreign Minister Linde, the five-party initiative was a solo without a government and broke the tradition that there must be a broad consensus between parties on security policy.

“Sending a message outwards that we would consider NATO membership would definitely be irresponsible and a change in our line,” Linde explained.

However, he did not warm up to the opposition’s proposal that this is precisely why the government should urgently invite all parties to wide-ranging discussions on clarifying the security policy line.

Coalition Party Hans Wallmarkin According to him, the formulation of security policy could take the example of Finland and how foreign and security policy reports are prepared here. In addition to the NATO option and Finland’s co-operation, what the Swedish solidarity clause on the Nordic countries and the EU about providing support to Britain, which is no longer part of the Union, would also give cause for discussion, according to Wallmark.

The Swedish government’s reluctance to register a NATO option cannot be justified by general public opinion. Support for NATO membership is approaching that announced in January survey already 50% in Sweden. The figure is more than double that of Finland. Membership in the military alliance is opposed by more than one in two in Finland and only one in three in Sweden.

Concerns with respect to the false message of military neutrality may also call into question the extent that US special forces – and the last strategic bombers – have been practicing impressively in Sweden. Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist has made it no secret that one of the tasks of the joint exercises is precisely to send a security policy message to Russia.