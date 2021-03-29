Sweden The Swedish Liberal Party has made a complete turnaround that can turn Swedish politics on its head – it now agrees to co-operate with the Swedish Democrats

Swedish Democrats have long been isolated in Swedish politics. Now the Liberals, along with the Coalition and the Christian Democrats, joined the right-wing front, which would be willing to rule with the support of the Nationalist Party.

Swedish the Liberal Party on Sunday made a line that could shake the political balance of the whole country.

The Liberal Party voted in favor of the chairman Nyamko Sabunin a policy aimed at forming a bourgeois government in the next elections. With the policy, the party agrees to co-operate with the National Conservative Swedish Democrats.

“Without this decision, we would have ensured that the Social Democrats would remain in power for many more years to come,” Sabuni said.

After five hours of discussion, the party council voted on the line in a digital meeting.

The line decision can be considered a complete reversal. After the 2018 elections, the Liberals gave their support to the Social Democrats and Greens government precisely because it did not want the Swedish Democrats to have influence in Swedish politics.

Now the Liberal Party is in line with the Swedish Moderate Coalition and the Christian Democrats. They have outlined their desire for a bourgeois government that would also cooperate with the Swedish Democrats.

The decision of the Liberals can turn Swedish politics on its head. Firstly, the long-standing political isolation of the Swedish Democrats is further reduced. In addition, the likelihood of the formation of a right-wing government after the 2022 election will increase. If the Swedish Democrats are included in the right, there will still be a clear right-wing majority in the parliament.

At present, Sweden is ruled by a minority government of the Social Democrats and the Greens, supported by the Liberal Party and the Center Party.

On Sunday, the Liberal Party chairman Sabuni underlined that the party’s liberal policy can only be achieved in a bourgeois government.

The party voted in favor of the policy in chapters 59-31, but the issue divides the party. Second Vice – President Christer Nylander said after the vote that he was considering resigning from the party after the next election.

“At the heart of it is increasing people’s freedom. It is therefore a strategic and ideological mistake to give extremist parties more power, ”he said, according to Svenska Dagbladet.

Swedish Democrats chairman Jimmie Åkesson said he was ready for talks with the Liberal Party. However, Åkesson stressed that the party is not ready to support any party that does not give influence to the Swedish Democrats in return.

Chairman of the Moderate Coalition Ulf Kristersson welcomed the decision of the Liberals.

“Sweden needs a fresh start and a bourgeois government with the power to tackle crime, unemployment and exclusion,” he wrote on Facebook. The Christian Democrat presidency was along the same lines Ebba Busch.

Chairman of the Center Party Annie Lööf was in turn disappointed. “I regret that the Liberals have decided to open the door to the anti-liberal and xenophobic party,” he said. At least for the time being, the center has still remained in line with the fact that it still does not want a government that is dependent on the Swedish Democrats.

Prime minister Stefan Löfven comments on the Liberal Party’s decision via text message to the mainstream Dagens Nyheter. Löfven wrote that “we Social Democrats will never give decisive power to the right-wing and xenophobic right-wing party. What happens after the next election will be decided by its people. ”

The corona crisis in the shadow of Sweden, there has been a fierce political struggle over the 2022 election setup. Prime Minister Löfven has warned the parties against cooperating with the Swedish Democrats.

In mid-March, Löfven criticized the moderate Coalition and said that Swedish democracy would be in jeopardy if the Coalition’s plans for government co-operation backed by the Swedish Democrats materialized.

Coalition chairman Kristersson said earlier in March that his party was ready to sign an agreement with the Swedish Democrats that would ensure the support of the Swedish Democrats for the Coalition-led government in the 2022 elections.

Kristersson also said that in his government, the Swedish Democrats would not be given ministerial seats, but he would not rule out Swedish Democrats having access to the government office, which is an authority that supports the activities of the government.

According to the latest party measurements the Social Democrats are still Sweden’s most popular party with a share of 27 per cent, but its popularity is declining, while the Coalition’s popularity is rising, now 24 per cent.

The Liberal Party’s policy will strengthen the positions of the bourgeois bloc in the next election, but the party has a big problem with support. At this wound, party support (3.3 per cent) does not exceed the four per cent vote threshold required for parliament.