Sweden The Swedish government collapsed in a historic way, the left supports Löfven, who has just been overthrown, as the “new” prime minister

HS follows moment by moment the exceptional day of Swedish politics. The government collapsed and new government negotiations or new elections are ahead.

Stockholm

Swedish the government has collapsed and is now facing either new elections or government appeals.

The country’s parliament voted for the prime minister Stefan Löfvenin confidence today at noon Finnish time, and Social Democrat Löfven did not gain confidence.

HS is following Sweden’s exceptional news day moment by moment in the follow-up at the end of this story.

Now the Swedes are facing either new elections or new government inquiries in which Löfven or someone else could become prime minister. In practice, another option is the chairman of the Coalition Party Ulf Kristersson.

The new elections would mean that two elections would be held in Sweden in a short time. In any case, the Constitution stipulates that next year’s elections, which are scheduled to take place, should also be held in any case.

Löfven has a week to decide which way to go.

Löfven said at a news conference that he also plans to use that week. “The opportunity for a new election exists. I’m not ruling it out, ”he said.

Opposition parties, the Moderate Coalition, the Swedish Democrats, the Christian Democrats and the Left Party voted in favor of the overthrow of Löfven. Their 181 representatives were enough for a majority in the 349-seat parliament.

The crisis set in motion when the Left Party wanted to stop the government’s plans to liberalize the Swedish rental market. The right-wing parties, the Coalition Party and the Christian Democrats, as well as the Nationalist Party, the Swedish Democrats, took the opportunity to join the front against Löfven.

Sweden has not overthrown the Prime Minister in this way in the past.

The current government has had the Social Democrats and the Environmental Party and has ruled with the support of the center and the Liberals.