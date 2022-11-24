Sweden | The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs comments on the Swedish espionage cases: “Anti-Russian hysteria”

The Swedish security police Säpo carried out a spectacular operation on Tuesday morning, during which they arrested a couple who have moved to Sweden from Russia.

Stockholm

Russia has commented on the case of spies caught in Sweden.

Spokesman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova described the arrests as “anti-Russian hysteria”, reports the Swedish news agency TT.

“Russia has not received any official information about this from the Swedish authorities,” Zaharova said at a press conference on Thursday, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

“In our view, the reporting of the incident in the Swedish media is part of a wider anti-Russian hysteria in the Western world. This Russophobic campaign has developed into a real spy mania in certain countries,” he said.

The man and woman suspected of espionage are around 60 years old. The other is suspected of illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and aggravated illegal intelligence activities against a foreign state. Another is suspected of helping in the suspected crimes. The crimes are suspected to have continued for about ten years.

Säpo has not said which country the suspects are citizens of or which country they were employed by. However, the couple has moved from Russia to Sweden, where they later also obtained Swedish citizenship.

In Sweden, another suspected espionage case linked to Russia has also been revealed in a short time.

Swedish citizens born in Iran Peyman Kia42, and Payam Kia, 35, is accused of felony spying for the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency, for a decade. The authorities arrested them already last year, but with the charges it became known that the brothers are suspected of working specifically for Russia.

Their trial was supposed to start in the Stockholm District Court on Thursday, but the start of the proceedings has been postponed to Friday.