Sweden | The roof of a sports shop collapsed in a shopping center in Östersund, several injured

Several people were inside the store when the roof partially collapsed.

In the shopping center The roof of a sports store in Östersund in Sweden collapsed on Sunday afternoon, Swedish media reports.

Swedish public broadcasting company of SVT according to at least two people have been taken to the hospital. Several ambulances were called to the scene.

Several people were inside the store when the roof partially collapsed. Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheterin according to eyewitnesses, there were twenty people inside or near the shop when the roof collapsed.

Some of the people managed to get out on their own, some have been taken to the hospital, says SVT. There was still no information about the severity of the injured's injuries on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m. Finnish time.

The shopping center was evacuated. The rescue authorities found out at around 3 pm Finnish time whether there are still people inside the shop or building in question.

The reason for the partial collapse of the roof is still unclear. According to preliminary information, the reason could have been that there was a large amount of snow on the roof, said the fire marshal on duty, according to DN.