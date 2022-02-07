Sweden The robbers broke into the school and forced high school students to give up their computers in Västerås, Sweden

Police said a passerby tried to stop the robbers outside the school and was beaten.

Two a robber armed with a knife broke into a classroom in Sweden and forced students to give them their computers, Swedish media reported on Monday.

According to police, the robbery took place at Rudbeckianska High School in Västerås, central Sweden. The robbers had masks on their faces and they broke into the classroom in the middle of the lesson, Aftonbladet magazine said.

Police did not provide details of the robbery, but said in a statement they had received an alert after “several attackers” had forced people to hand over “electronic devices” at the school.

Aftonbladetin according to the student interviewed, the school had a fairly large police operation on Monday.

“[Ryöstäjiä] I guess there were two. The teachers chased them, and then they threw [tietokoneet] to the bush, ”the student described.

No one was injured in a robbery at the school, the school principal Henrik Pettersson told local P4 Västmanland Radio. However, according to the principal, the robbers got a considerable number of computers with them.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.

Police said a passerby tried to stop the robbers outside the school and was beaten.

Police have launched an extensive search to find robbers.