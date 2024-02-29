Sweden | The reactor of a nuclear power plant was stopped in Sweden due to a fault

The shutdown is expected to last at least until Tuesday evening next week.

One One of the reactors at the Forsmark nuclear power plant has had to be stopped due to a detected fault, reports the Swedish news agency TT. Reported about it Dagens Nyheter.

According to the electricity exchange Nord Pool, the stoppage is expected to continue at least until next week's Tuesday evening, March 6. until.

The Forsmark nuclear power plant is located in Uppsala county, Östhammar municipality. The nuclear power plant has a total of three reactors. It is produced by the electricity company Vattenfall's including about a sixth of all electricity consumed in Sweden.