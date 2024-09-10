Swedish|According to Maria Malmer Stenegard, Sweden’s new foreign minister, it is important that Sweden gives its full support to Ukraine.

Swedish got a new foreign minister on Tuesday, when Maria Malmer Stenegard took over from the previous foreign minister Tobias Billström the place.

Stenegard previously served as Sweden’s minister of immigration.

The position of foreign minister became vacant when Billström announced on Wednesday of last week that he would leave his post and leave politics at the same time.

Billström’s successor was not yet known at the time, as the announcement came unexpectedly.

According to the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT, the new foreign minister Maria Malmer Stenergard says that she is looking forward to NATO cooperation with Sweden’s northern neighbors.

Aftonbladet including 43-year-old Stenegard has been invited Prime Minister of Sweden by Ulf Kristersson as crown princess. It has been speculated that he will one day become the leader of a moderate coalition.

According to SVT, he also states that it is important that Sweden gives his full support for Ukraine.

“Supporting Ukraine will remain the main task of foreign policy in the coming years. We must continue the sanctions against Russia and strive for the Ukrainians to take steps towards EU membership,” Stenegard stated at a press conference on Tuesday.