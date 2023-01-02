Sweden | The police suspect: The explosion at night in Stockholm was revenge aimed at a well-known rap artist

According to Swedish media, the police are now investigating the theory that one of the explosions in Stockholm was aimed at a well-known rap artist. No one was reported injured in the explosions.

In total five people have been arrested as a result of the explosions in Stockholm between Sunday and Monday night. Several Swedish media reported on Monday that the second explosion is believed to be related to a well-known rap artist.

Two explosions took place in Stockholm on the night between Sunday and Monday in different parts of the city.

A little after three local time in the Grimsta district in the western part of the city, an explosion occurred at the gate of a residential building.

Aftonbladet according to information, the explosion in Grimsta is believed to have targeted a well-known rapper. According to the newspaper, the police suspect that the crime is revenge for the shooting that took place in Vällingby on New Year’s Eve, in which one man died and two were injured.

“We do not rule out the possibility that there is a connection between the explosions, shootings and the murder that took place over the Christmas weekend,” Stockholm police spokesperson Ola Österling said on Monday to SVT.

According to Aftonbladet, the police have been tight-lipped about the details of the arrested persons.

“The only thing I can say is that there are four people in custody who are suspected of various crimes related to the explosion. The possibility that more people will be suspected of crimes cannot be ruled out,” a spokesman for the Stockholm police Daniel Wikdahl said to Aftonbladet.

Stockholm the police announced on Monday morning that four people have been arrested on suspicion of various crimes committed in connection with the explosion.

Expressen’s according to information, a rap artist is also among those arrested. of SVT according to him, he has previously been convicted of, among other things, aggravated theft in 2016.

During the night, there was an extensive operation in search of the perpetrators of the explosion, and, among other things, the entrances and exits to western Stockholm were checked.

Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheterin According to Grimsta, the explosion did not require a general evacuation, but some residents left the building.

Just PLENTY an hour after the Grimsta explosion, a smaller explosion occurred in the southern part of Stockholm in Bagarmossen.

So far, the police are not sure if the nighttime explosions are connected. Earlier on Monday, the police said they had arrested one person on suspicion of involvement in the Bagarmossi explosion.

So a total of five people have been arrested for the explosions between Sunday and Monday night.

The police have said on Monday that so far they do not see a direct connection between Bagarmossen and the Grimsta explosion, but they say that several recent events will be examined in connection with the investigation.

“The last explosion is so recent that we don’t have much information about it, but we are of course investigating whether they are connected,” Stockholm police spokesman Österling told DN.

Nobody no injuries were reported in the explosions.

So far, the police have not arrested anyone as a suspect in the shooting, but several people have been questioned. The police have not revealed whether they suspect one or more people in the shooting.

The police estimate that the shooting in Vällingby is related to gang crime.