Sweden | The police interrogated Salwan Momika, who burned Korans, and whom Iraq has demanded to be extradited

September 13, 2023
in World Europe
Sweden | The police interrogated Salwan Momika, who burned Korans, and whom Iraq has demanded to be extradited

Salwan Momika, who trampled and burned Korans, thinks there is a good reason to get asylum in Sweden.

Swedish the police have interrogated an Iraqi citizen living in Sweden known for burning the Koran Salwan Momikaa today, Tuesday, at the Södertälje police station. The Swedish news agency TT reports on the matter, among other things Dagens Nyheter according to the magazine.

Momika’s lawyer David Hall confirmed to TT that the man was questioned on Tuesday. Hall was also present during the interrogations.

During the summer, Momika burned and trampled Korans in Stockholm and Malmö. Momika’s exploits have aroused strong reactions and anger, especially in several Islamic countries in the Middle East.

Hall according to Iraq, Sweden has demanded that Momika be extradited because he burned the Koran in front of a mosque in Stockholm in June.

According to Hall, the extradition request is “completely pointless” and there are no grounds for it.

“Its [Koraanin polttamisen] should be a crime in both Sweden and Iraq. In Iraq it is a crime, but not in Sweden,” David Hall told TT.

News agency TT has seen documents from the Ministry of Justice, according to which the government received the first extradition request for Momika from Iraq on July 18.

Momika tells the news agency that she received information about Iraq’s extradition request from the police by e-mail only last Friday. After that, he was ordered to appear for questioning.

In his opinion, Momika has a good reason to get asylum in Sweden, because he says that he opposes the Iraqi government.

“Sweden, the prosecutor and the legal system are responsible for my life,” he told TT.

The news office according to information, Momika’s extradition request has been transferred to the prosecutor’s office. However, the prosecutor has not confirmed the matter.

According to the e-mail Momika received from the police, coercive measures cannot be used against her.

“I think that Iraq wants to make me suspect that I have committed crimes that I have not committed,” Momika said.

