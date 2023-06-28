Swedish police said they have granted a permit for a protest in which the organizer intends to burn a Koran outside Stockholm’s main mosque today, at the start of the three-day Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.

The green light came two weeks after a Swedish appeals court rejected a police ban on the burning of the Koran, following the burning of the Muslim holy book outside the Turkish embassy, ​​which sparked weeks of protests in January. calls for a boycott of Swedish products and further blocked Sweden’s candidacy for NATO. TV4 Nyheterna was the first to report the news and writes that the police have now called in reinforcements from all over the country. The police – writes l’Expressen – have previously denied similar requests fearing possible repercussions and possible terrorist attacks. Reasons now superseded by the ruling of the Court of Appeal which, however, gave the green light considering that the security risks as reasons for denying a gathering were not justified.

The changes after the verdict

Here is what the Court writes: «Security risks and burning the Koran are not connected. According to the current legislation, the basis for a decision to reject an application for a public gathering is not possible. The police authority then gives permission for the demonstration,” reads the decision. The person who submitted the application to the police writes: “I want to express my opinion on the Koran: I will tear it up and burn it.” Here, the police write in the permit to the organizer that there is a fire ban in the entire county of Stockholm: “As organizer, you are required to keep up to date with the decision of the county board,” they suggest to the organizer of the event. A demonstration “intended as a criticism of the Koran and Sharia law, which he considers a threat to democracy and which has nothing to do with Sweden’s NATO process”.