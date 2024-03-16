Sweden | The perception of the loyalty of gang members has changed, says ex-criminal Matti: “He who is a broid on Monday can shoot on Tuesday”

Matis, who was born in Finland, became a criminal in Sweden. Now he has left organized crime behind and tells what life is like in the exit program.

Clock it's a little past two. A March afternoon in Stockholm casts a gray light on the phone screen, and finally the phone rings.

“Hi, hi, I got this number, and I had to call at this time. Was it right?”

The question is asked by Matti, who has spent more than half of his life in the circle of organized crime in Sweden.