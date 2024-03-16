Sunday, March 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sweden | The perception of the loyalty of gang members has changed, says ex-criminal Matti: “He who is a broid on Monday can shoot on Tuesday”

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
Sweden | The perception of the loyalty of gang members has changed, says ex-criminal Matti: “He who is a broid on Monday can shoot on Tuesday”

Matis, who was born in Finland, became a criminal in Sweden. Now he has left organized crime behind and tells what life is like in the exit program.

Clock it's a little past two. A March afternoon in Stockholm casts a gray light on the phone screen, and finally the phone rings.

“Hi, hi, I got this number, and I had to call at this time. Was it right?”

The question is asked by Matti, who has spent more than half of his life in the circle of organized crime in Sweden.

#Sweden #perception #loyalty #gang #members #changed #excriminal #Matti #broid #Monday #shoot #Tuesday

See also  Economy - How could the outbreak of Covid-19 in China affect the global economy?
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Jämsä | The old building is destroyed in a fire, there is no information about personal injuries yet

Jämsä | The old building is destroyed in a fire, there is no information about personal injuries yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result