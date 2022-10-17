Sweden | The national parliaments vote for the prime minister, Macron’s party criticizes the Swedish government

Stockholm

Swedish the parliament meets on Monday to vote on the next prime minister.

The Speaker of the Parliament has proposed the chairman of the moderate coalition as prime minister Ulf Kristersson.

Kristersson said on Friday that he got his government together. In addition to the moderate coalition, the Christian Democrats and the Liberal Party sit in the bourgeois government. The Swedish Democrats were left out of the government, but they support the government and got a lot of their issues into the policy of the future government.

Kristersson is expected to receive the required support in the prime ministerial vote. The right-wing parties have 176 seats in the Diet, while the Social Democrats, the Left Party, the Center Party and the Environmental Party have 173 seats.

Kristersson’s On Friday, government alternative also published Tidö’s contract, which is comparable to the government program, in which the government lists its future actions.

Changes to immigration and asylum policy pushed by the Sweden Democrats will play a big role in the program.

The program has aroused internal criticism in the Liberal Party, which is part of the governing coalition. The party has been criticized especially for the great influence the Sweden Democrats have on the government’s policy.

For example, the liberal youth organization published a text demanding that the party vote against Kristersson. This would topple the foundation of Kristersson’s government.

Party chairman Johan Pehrson has assured that the party will vote for Kristersson’s prime ministership.

The Liberal Party has also received criticism from abroad. French President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party criticizes Sweden’s future government for seeking support from the “extreme right”.

“Sweden’s future government, consisting of center-right parties and liberal parties, seeks support from the extreme right,” party leader Stéphane Séjourné said to Politico magazine, according to Swedish media.

According to Séjourné, Sweden’s liberals put the party’s cooperation parties in the European Parliament group in a difficult situation.

“I understand that Sweden’s liberals prevented the extreme right from entering the government. But I choose the program and its direction. There are always options: from a pro-European government to new elections. A government that seeks support from the extreme right does not have our blessing,” he said, according to the newspaper.

If Kristersson gets the Diet’s support, Kristersson’s government will present its ministers on Tuesday.