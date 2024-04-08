Sweden | The murder of the gang leader's mother started a deadly cycle – Now the perpetrators have been sentenced

The murder of the Foxtrot leader's mother is considered the initial impetus for the wave of violence in Sweden.

Two man convicted Foxtrot gang leader Ismail Abdon about the mother's murder in Sweden on Monday.

A 20-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment and deportation for murder. Another of the convicts is a 16-year-old boy. He was sentenced to four years in closed youth care.

Uppsala district court says in its press release that the young age of the 16-year-old is taken into account in the sentence. The convicted person was 15 years old at the time of the crime.

According to the district court, the fatal shot was fired by a 20-year-old, but the 16-year-old was considered to have participated in the crime, so that he was also convicted of murder.

A defense attorney for a 20-year-old Victor Isero tells for Aftonbladetthat the man plans to appeal the sentence.

The gang leader the mother's murder has been considered the initial impetus for last fall's wave of violence in Sweden.

The mother of the gang leader known as “Jordgubben” or “Strawberry” was shot dead in Uppsala on September 6, 2023. After that, several fatal shootings took place in Sweden.

Already in September the police saidthat a large part of the cases are related to the internal showdowns of the criminal gang known as the Foxtrot.

The district court also considered that the murder of the gang leader's mother was part of the conflict of the criminal network. According to the district court, the murdered mother had no involvement in the conflict.

“Murder can mostly be characterized as pure execution”, the leading judge Jenny Forkman says in the announcement.

Strawberry is called “Kurdiska rävenina” i.e. Foxtrot leader known as “Kurdikettu”. Rawa Majidin for the right hand. Abdo and Majid ran the criminal network together.

According to media reports, the mother's murder was the result of a crime between Abdo and Majid.

In addition to the two convicted of murder, three other people received a prison sentence, one for aiding and abetting murder and two others for weapons offences.