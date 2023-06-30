Sweden | The man who burned the Koran in Sweden says he plans to repeat his outraged act

The man said he knew his action would provoke a lot of reactions.

in Stockholm A man who burned pages of the Koran in front of a mosque has said he plans to burn Islam’s holy book again, as well as the Iraqi flag. The man says that he is planning an act in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm within ten days.

A Swedish newspaper that burned the Koran on Wednesday For Expressen the man of Iraqi background who spoke said he knew his action would provoke a lot of reaction. In addition, he said that he even received thousands of death threats.

The Swedish police gave permission for the burning of the holy book on Wednesday, which, among other things, was criticized in harsh terms by several Turkish politicians. Later, however, the police said they had opened an investigation into incitement against the people’s group because the Koran was burned so close to the mosque.

According to the man, it was not a hate crime.

“The police have the right to investigate whether burning is a hate crime. They can be right and they can be wrong,” said the man to Expressen.

Wednesday the fire only lasted a short time, after which the man put the fire out himself. It was the first Koran burning in Sweden in months.

In the past, the police have prohibited burnings, but the Stockholm Administrative Court considered that the police did not have sufficient grounds to prohibit the burning of the Koran.

In January, a Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan burned a Koran outside the Turkish embassy, ​​leading to weeks of protests and calls for a boycott of Swedish products. In addition, the case has made it difficult for Sweden to enter the military alliance NATO.