Sweden The man thought he had found a lamp in the forest in Sweden, the discovery was revealed to be a Bronze Age treasure

Necklaces, bracelets and clothing needles are estimated to be about 2,500 years old.

In Sweden Bronze Age jewelery has been found in Västra Götaland. They tell about the discovery Gothenburg-Posten and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Cartographer Thomas Karlsson was making a map of the forest for his orienteering club when he collided with a pile of old jewelry. Necklaces, bracelets and clothing needles are estimated to be about 2,500 years old.

Karlsson first thought of his discovery as a lamp, but on closer inspection, the objects were old jewelry.

According to Swedish archaeologists, it is very rare to find such objects in the forest, as ancient tribes usually left similar sacrificial gifts in rivers or wetlands.

The jewelry was found in the forest at the foot of the rocks. The Swedes speculate that the jewelery had been uncovered from the ground because animals had moved around the site.

Karlsson said he noticed shiny metal in the ground. At first, he thought the jewelry was replicas because they were in such good condition. He sat down in the woods for coffee and immediately sent an email to a local archaeologist.

The forest is located near Alingsås, about 50 km from Gothenburg.

Archaeologists estimate that the jewelry was sacrificed to one or more Gods. Professor of Bronze Age Archeology at the University of Gothenburg Johan Lingin according to jewelry is associated with high-ranking women and is infinitely well-preserved.

After the discovery, a group of archaeologists from Gothenburg has set out to study the forest more closely.