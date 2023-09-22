Sweden | The latest gang conflict started with the inter-crime of “Kurdiketu” and “Mansika” – 9 dead already in September

Stockholm

Thursday in the evening someone or some people started shooting in a restaurant in Sandviken, Sweden.

Sandviken is a municipality of about 40,000 inhabitants in central Sweden near Gävle.

The bullets hit four people, two of whom died. One of the dead was a man in his twenties, the other in his seventies.

The incident has shocked the residents of Sandviken. For example, an elementary school is located near the shooting site.

Swedish radio interviewed a local woman who was walking past the scene of the shooting with her 10-year-old son.

“Oh no, now it has come to Sandviken too,” the boy had said according to the mother.

“It” refers to brutal gang violence, which has reached new proportions in Sweden in recent weeks.

However, it is not yet known exactly what caused the shootings in Sandviken. According to the police, the shooting appears to be a local showdown that has no connection to murders and attacks elsewhere in Sweden.

Shootings related to a wider gang conflict have happened recently, especially in Uppsala and Stockholm.

On September 7th, someone or some people shot dead a 60-year-old woman in Uppsala. Since then, there have been eight fatal shootings in Sweden. Among the dead is a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head.

According to the police, a large number of the incidents are related to the internal showdowns of the criminal gang known as the Foxtrot. Some of the cases are again related to conflicts between other gangs.

At the same time, several gang conflicts are going on in Sweden, which have lasted for years. According to the police’s estimate, the total number of members of the gangs is over 30,000.

Since 2018, 279 people have died in shootings in Sweden. Sweden has an exceptionally high number of deaths related to firearms in Europe.

However, the number of victims of gang wars is actually much higher, as a large part of the murders is also done with bladed weaponsbut these murders are not taken into account in the statistics related to gang crime.

In the wave of violence in September, what is exceptional is that the victims and targets have been relatives and loved ones of gang criminals.

This cycle of violence started with a crime between two friends.

What is the current wave of violence in Sweden all about?

The 60-year-old woman who was murdered in Uppsala on September 7 was the mother of the former leader of the gang known as Foxtrot.

The main character’s name is Ismail Abdo, 33, and is also known as “Jordgubben”, Strawberry. Jordgubben’s ally, on the other hand, was a man known as “Kurdiska räven”, Kurdikettu.

Strawberry has been called Kurdiketu’s “right hand”. Together they ran the Foxtrot criminal network.

The real name of the Kurdish fox is Rawa Majid, 37, and is Foxtrot’s top executive. Sweden has ordered his imprisonment, but Majid is currently hiding in Turkey, whose citizenship he has acquired by some means. “Mansika” is also suspected of staying in Turkey.

In 2020 and 2021, Majid and more than 30 members of his gang were sentenced to a total of 142 years in prison for many different crimes. At that time, Majid had already fled Sweden.

According to the police, the criminal network led by Majid runs a large drug operation in which drugs are smuggled to Sweden and also to other countries.

Both Kurdikettu and Mansikka have run the gang’s activities from Turkey, but something has caused a rift between the men. At the beginning of September, disputes escalated into violence in Turkey, after which the violence spread to Sweden.

The murder of “Mansika’s” mother would therefore have been “Kurdiketu’s” revenge, after which Kurdiketu’s loved ones and relatives have also been subjected to violence.

Many other gang conflicts in Sweden are also related to the cycle of revenge or internal showdowns between gangs.

Of course, gangs also fight each other. For example, a Kurdish fox fights over the territories of the drug trade with a man of Greek background. This 25-year-old drug lord Mikael Tenezos known as “Greken”, the Greek, and he leads a gang called Dalennavätreket.

Swedish crime journalist and author of books about gangs Diamant Salihu has described that Kurdikettu wants to be like a Scandinavian version of the well-known drug lord About Pablo Escobar.

Diamant Salihu

Sweden’s former ambassador to Turkey Michael Sahl suspectthat Kurdikettu also has connections with the Turkish authorities, because he may have been able to buy himself Turkish citizenship, even though he is a wanted convicted criminal.

Sahlin does not believe that Turkey would hand over its citizen to Sweden, even though Sweden has requested it. In this way, the Kurdiketu case can also be linked to Sweden’s NATO membership and the ongoing negotiations with Turkey.

Now in Turkey, however, the question has been raised as to why the wanted criminal has been granted citizenship. Opposition MPs have demanded an explanation from the Turkish government, told Aftonbladet on Friday.

Kurdikettu or Rawa Majid grew up in Uppsala, where he ran an ice cream stand with his mother as a child. It is known that in his twenties he became a drug dealer.

Read more: Sweden’s cycle of violence started out of jealousy, and the same can happen in Finland, warns a special education teacher from Stockholm

Why are there children among those shot?

In September, two minors were shot in Sweden, who are suspected to be related to different gang conflicts.

Gangs try to recruit specifically children into their service.

It is due, among other things, to the fact that children do not receive as harsh sentences for their crimes as adults. It is also easy to get children involved by offering money and dreams of fame and glory. For gangs, minors are like child soldiers who can carry out murders, explosions or other tasks with less risk than adults.

Recruiting children is a key part of gangs’ activities and influence. The connections between gang crime and Swedish gangsta rap are also related to recruitment. In Sweden, gangsta rap is very popular and many artists directly or indirectly also support different criminal gangs.

In mid-September, there was also a shooting incident in Västertorp in Stockholm.

Some of the rap artists also recognize color in the internal struggle of the Foxtrot criminal gang. According to Upsala Nya Tidning for example, one artist with millions of streams on Spotify has just released a music video praising the Kurdish Fox.

Many music videos are straight up advertisements for gangs and part of building a personal cult of gang leaders. In an interview with Upsala Nya Tidning newspaper, journalist Salihu points out that the Swedish media also participates in the creation of personality cults by writing about gangs and inventing catchy nicknames for them.

“I hope you read the news,” says Kurdikettu in an audio message published by the newspaper, in which he threatens his enemies with murder and explosions.

Is it safe in Sweden?

Sweden can generally be considered a safe travel destination, where the usual caution must be observed, for example The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland in its travel bulletin.

Right after, however, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out that “according to the Swedish security police, the risk of international terrorist attacks and the activities of extremist groups has increased”.

The threat of terrorism is a separate phenomenon from gang crime. In August, Sweden raised the terror threat level on a five-point scale to level four, because the threat of an Islamist terrorist attack on the country had increased due to, among other things, cases of Koran burning.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues that “clashes and shootings resulting from gang crime and violence may also cause dangerous situations for tourists, especially in the areas of Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö”.

The fact is that gang violence in Sweden has become increasingly brutal, and bystanders have also become victims. In addition, more and more Swedish children and adults have had to witness executions and acts of violence in their residential areas.

For example, on a Saturday in mid-June, two men in their twenties started shooting indiscriminately with machine guns in front of the metro station in Stockholm’s Farsta residential area.

A 15-year-old boy and a 43-year-old man died in the shooting that took place in the middle of the day. Two were injured. It seems that the dead and wounded were completely bystanders and had no connections to gangs.

Bystanders have also died in September. In Uppsala, a 23-year-old man was apparently shot by mistake. A man who worked in care for the elderly was on his way to work, but he was killed on the stairs of his apartment building. However, the target of the killer or killers was someone close to Kurdiketu who lived in the same house.

What do the authorities and decision-makers do?

The Swedish government held an emergency meeting this week due to gang violence.

Leading authorities from the police, social work and education were invited to the meeting, among others.

The goal is to intervene, among other things, in the recruitment of children by gangs. In an interview with the news agency TT Swedish Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer said that the recent acts of violence are proof that the development of Swedish society has been going in the wrong direction for years.

“And when the gangs now seem to be chasing each other’s loved ones, it’s clear that a new line has been crossed.”

According to the Minister of Justice, the government intends to intervene in the activities of gangs by, among other things, increasing surveillance, body inspections and allowing anonymous testimony in trials.

From the beginning of next month, the police will also get new powers for wiretapping. Then it becomes possible for the police to listen to suspects secretly, if it is possible to prevent a crime as a result.

“It is very important,” said the Minister of Justice.

At the same time, information exchange between different authorities is facilitated in Sweden. In the future, for example, the police and social services will be able to exchange information more freely, thanks to which, for example, the police will be able to obtain earlier information about the gang connections of certain young people.

According to Minister of Justice Strömmer, Sweden has failed to take many of the required actions during previous governments, which has worsened Sweden’s situation.

Reversing the development will take time, says the Minister of Justice.

“We have to be prepared for things to get worse before they get better.”