Sweden | The government’s plan: Up to 30,000 euros for immigrants leaving the country

Swedish|The Swedish government and its support party, the Sweden Democrats, justify the plan with the fact that almost no one applies for the smaller grant currently in use.

Swedish government plans to increase the allowance paid to immigrants who leave the country voluntarily to up to 350,000 kroner, or about 30,700 euros, in 2026, the government announced on Thursday.

The grant is aimed at immigrants who “have not integrated into Swedish society”. The release does not say in more detail what this would mean in practice.

The Swedish Democrats’ immigration representative Ludvig Aspling told the news agency AFP on Thursday that the aid could be used, for example, by the long-term unemployed and those immigrants whose income is not enough to live without state subsidies.

In the 2022 parliamentary elections, the Sweden Democrats, which collected the second most votes, is not a government party, but it supports the government. In return, the party has received its goals in the government program.

“Volunteer stimulating return is one of the most important issues. The previously existing grant was practically not utilized at all, and therefore together with the government we propose a strong increase in the grant,” says Aspling in the press release.

Voluntary return propagation has been one of the key goals of the Sweden Democrats. The subsidy, which has been in use since 1984, is currently a maximum of 40,000 kroner, or about 3,500 euros per family, but it has rarely been granted.

For example, in Denmark, the compensation has been up to almost 20,000 euros per emigrant. There have been 300–500 migrants every year.

Minister of Immigration of the Prime Minister’s Party Moderate Coalition Johan Forssell said a Swedish newspaper For Dagens Nyheter (DN) that the plan is worth trying.

“Show me a single political reform that has no risks at all,” Forssell commented.

Preliminary according to estimates, up to 1,300 people could be interested in assistance in 2026, says Forssell. The government has budgeted about 105 million kroner for the project next year and 1.4 billion kroner for the next year, or about 123 million euros. According to DN, it would be enough for about 4,000 people in 2026.

The plan is part of the government’s larger program, the purpose of which is to enhance the reception and return of immigrants to the country.

The opposition Swedish Center Party has criticized the project. According to it, the money should have been directed to schools, language teaching and getting immigrants into the labor market, says DN.