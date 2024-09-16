Sweden | The governments of Finland and Sweden will meet in Stockholm – A similar meeting was last held in 2009

Swedish|The meeting will feature topics such as the security situation in Europe and support for Ukraine.

Finland and the Swedish governments are organizing a joint meeting in Stockholm today. The purpose of the meeting is to further strengthen the cooperation between the countries.

A similar meeting has been organized in Hämeenlinna before Matti Vanhanen (central) government in 2009.

After the board meeting, the prime ministers Petteri Orpo (cook) and Ulf Kristersson participate in a seminar organized by the Swedish business community in the afternoon. The program also includes a joint press conference of the prime ministers.

At the meeting of the governments, the ministers will discuss the weakened security situation in Europe and the response to it in the EU and NATO, as well as the strong support for Ukraine.

Deeper cooperation between Finland and Sweden in the fight against crime, the transition to fossil-free energy, improving competitiveness through research and innovation, cultural exchange between the countries and promoting tourism are also on display.

At the end of the meeting, the countries issue a statement on the development of cooperation.

“Finland is Sweden’s closest partner, and we don’t have such strong historical, cultural and personal ties with any other country. Finland and Sweden will soon celebrate the 30th anniversary of their EU membership, and for half a year we have both been allies in NATO. The board meeting is an opportunity to further strengthen the connections between our countries,” said Prime Minister Kristersson of the Swedish government in the bulletin.

Each one the minister also has a separate program with his counterpart, such as visits to locations in his own industry.

For example, the Minister of Education Anders Adlercreutz (r), Minister of Social Affairs and Health Kaisa Juuso (ps) and Minister of Sports, Sports and Youth Sandra Bergqvist (r) and their Swedish colleagues visit the suburb of Rinkeby. Adlercreutz attends a local school, Juuso and Bergqvist attend a family center.

Finance minister Riikka Purra (ps), Minister of Transport, Communications and the Interior Lulu Wrist (ps) and the Minister of Justice Leena Meri (ps) will visit the ports of Stockholm to discuss, among other things, border security.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok), on the other hand, will participate in the panel discussion on supporting Ukraine and the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration.