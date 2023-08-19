Sweden | The Finnish Immigration Service is investigating “Koran-burner” Momika’s right to stay in Sweden

Momika’s antics contributed to the fact that Sweden’s security situation has weakened.

Swedish The Finnish Immigration Service is investigating the known burning of the Koran Salwan Momika the right to stay in Sweden, says the country’s public broadcasting company SVT.

According to SVT, the authorities have shown the Iraqi Momika several photos from his past in Iraq, including him posing with a gun in the ranks of an armed group.

Momika’s antics contributed to the fact that Sweden’s security situation has weakened. Sweden’s terrorist threat level on Thursday was raised to the second highest level for the first time since 2016.

According to SVT, the Swedish Immigration Service already started to determine in July whether Momika’s asylum and residence permit should be canceled in light of new public information.