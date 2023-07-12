Sweden | The decision of the police to cancel the demonstration based on the burning of the Koran has gone to the Supreme Administrative Court

Earlier this year, the Swedish Court of Appeal ruled that the police’s decision to cancel the demonstration was wrong.

Swedish the police’s last year’s decision to ban the burning of the Koran will be considered by the Supreme Administrative Court, says the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT. Last year, the police canceled a demonstration planned for April 14 in Norrköping, where a far-right Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan was going to burn the Koran.

The planned Koran burning triggered violent protests that continued over Easter in several cities.

Earlier this year, the Swedish Court of Appeal ruled that the police’s decision to cancel the demonstration was wrong. In the decision, it was considered that the Public Order Act does not allow the police to cancel gatherings on the basis that disturbances have occurred in the past or that such disturbances are feared to occur.

In the summer, the Swedish police have again allowed the burning of the Koran. At the end of June, a man of Iraqi background burned pages of the Koran in front of a mosque in Stockholm. Muslim countries in particular reacted strongly to the act, and the Swedish government ended up strongly condemning the act.