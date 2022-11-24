Sweden | The couple, who were suspected of being spies, traveled all over Europe, and were also connected to Finland through the company

According to HS’s information, a company related to the main suspect has exported mining products to Russia, which have been claimed to have been manufactured by the Finnish company Metso. The woman suspected of helping was released on Thursday.

Tuesday in Stockholm caught up the Russian couple seems to have spent at least the beginning of the last decade a traveling life in different parts of Europe, according to the couple’s social media updates.

The man is suspected of illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and aggravated illegal intelligence activities against a foreign state. The man’s spouse is suspected of aiding and abetting these crimes.

They were taken from their home early on Tuesday morning in an operation that also involved two attack helicopters of the Swedish Defense Forces. The showiness of the arrest is justified by the fact that the purpose was to prevent persons from possibly destroying material related to a suspected crime.

On Thursday evening, the Swedish Prosecutor’s Office announced, that one of the suspects has been released. He is still suspected of crimes.

If the second suspect wants to be detained longer, the prosecutor must request it by noon on Friday at the latest.

Both of them the spouses have had an account in the Russian social media service Odnoklassniki, i.e. Classmates.

According to the information he published there, the man went to school in Moscow and then studied at the Moscow Energy Institute. It specializes in energy, electrical engineering, radio engineering, electronics, information technology and management.

The woman went to school in the small town of Noginski near Moscow. He graduated from the Faculty of Computational Mathematics and Cybernetics of Moscow State University.

They haven’t been active on the social service since 2013, and even before that they rarely made updates. The man’s first update seems to be from 2006 and the woman’s from 2010.

The couple Odnoklassniki friends seem to be mainly Russians living in Russia, although a few live in Sweden and the United States.

Based on the pictures, the couple has traveled in Norway, Italy, Spain and the United States, among others.

For example, the photo dated July 2013 was taken in Norway. In it, a man poses on a fishing trip with a 12-kilogram Pallas. In May of the same year, the woman has published a picture of herself in Italy at the La Scala opera house in Milan. In the second picture, the woman appears with her friend, surrounded by bags from luxury clothing brands.

The arrest made early Tuesday morning attracted attention in a wealthy Swedish residential area.

Sable has so far not commented on the suspicion of espionage linked to a foreign country in more detail, i.e. it is not known which country the couple was suspected of spying on besides Sweden.

The Finnish Security Police, on the other hand, tells HS that it does not comment on international cooperation in any way.

The couple has not been convicted of crimes in Sweden, but in 2016 they were suspected of tax fraud, and at that time their home was searched.

According to the suspicion, the crimes would have started in 2013. According to information from the Aftonbladet newspaper, the man is suspected of using his companies to profit in illegal activities.

As the main factor the suspected man has held positions of responsibility or ownership in at least four companies, one of which has already been closed down. Some of these companies have exported products to Russia.

The man sits as a deputy member of the board of directors in a company whose background also has connections to Finland. The company has operations in both Sweden and Russia.

According to HS’s information, the company in question has exported machines and spare parts needed in the mining industry to Russia several times. In at least one broadcast, Finland is stated as the country of origin. Regarding several shipments, the Russian customs have been informed that the products are manufactured by the Finnish company Metso (now Metso-Outotec).

It is not known whether the Swedish company in question is in any way related to the suspected crime. The suspect was registered as a deputy member of the board in 2018. The customs information known to HS concerns the year 2016. It is possible that there have been similar shipments even after that, but there is no information about it.

HS cooperated with the journalist organization investigating corruption and organized crime regarding the customs data of OCCRP with.

The same the company connected to the main suspect also appears in the bulletin published in June 2022 on the official website of the Russian Republic of Karelia. According to it, the company is building more production space in Petrozavodsk, where consumable parts for mining machines are made.

According to the release, the company produces and supplies in Russia, for example, parts of Sweden’s Sandvik and Metso Minerals.

The Russian mining industry has run into problems when sanctions prevent the import of spare parts from abroad. In the press release, the company says it wants to build production that would replace 40–50 percent of imports in the future.

From Metso-Outotec it is commented to HS that it has not had a cooperative relationship with the company that exported parts to Russia.

Director of Communications Helena Marjaranta however, tells about a 2016 case where pirated copies of Metso consumables were caught by Russian customs. The parts were probably made in China. The sender of the shipment was marked as the same company whose deputy board member is the main suspect in the spy case today.

“The attempt to import counterfeit products was caught at customs, and the perpetrators were also charged and sentenced for it later,” Marjaranta reports.

According to him, Metso-Outotec has had no connection with either the company commissioning the shipment or the import company.

“Unfortunately, illegal copying of our products is not unusual in the world, but we come across it from time to time.”

Also another company connected to the main suspect has exported products to Russia. In the official register, the man is registered as the owner of the company and a member of the board.

Customs data from 2011 show that the company has exported various research tools several times to the Russian state-owned Akademintorg company, which conducts scientific research and development and studies, among other things, the use of nuclear power, information security and nanotechnology.

In the customs information, the products exported to Russia are described as being related, among other things, to the measurement and research of the characteristics of telecommunication networks.

For these products, Malaysia, the United States and the United Kingdom have been mentioned as countries of origin, among others.

Russian spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova commented on the arrest made in Sweden at Thursday’s press conference. In his speech, he referred to a “real spy mania”.

“Russia has not received any official information from the Swedish authorities. Our view is that the Swedish media’s reporting on this is part of a wider anti-Russian hysteria in the Western world,” he said, according to the Interfax news agency.

Helsingin Sanomat has collaborated with Dagens Nyheter in the investigation.