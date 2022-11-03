Haaland distracts potential tourists from the sea of ​​…. Halland!

The Swedish tourism board says a simple spelling mistake is ruining their attempts to market the delights of coastal Halland county. Twitter posts where the Norwegian striker’s name is spelled “Halland” instead of “Haaland” mean that social media and search engine users looking to discover the area online are instead directed to endless posts about the prolific striker of the City.

The problem has become very serious

Jimmy Sandberg, the director of Visit Halland, wrote an open letter pleading with Haaland fans and reporters to spell his name correctly: “We are Halland. He is Haaland. The popularity of the football phenomenon is completely stifling our online presence.” , wrote Sandberg.

According to the Visit Halland website, the area is an “idyllic west coast province boasting a rich food culture and a wide range of outdoor activities, not least cycling and even surfing”. But instead of stunning photographs of the natural landscape, those looking online find endless photos of Haaland, who took the Premier League by storm after scoring 17 goals in his first 11 league games. See also Who is Gerry Cardinale, the former Oxford rower who bought Milan

“Ever since Haaland came to Manchester City and scored all those goals, we have been overwhelmed by his presence in our hashtags and search engines,” Sandberg told the BBC.

