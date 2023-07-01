Sweden | The case of those who fell from the ship into the Baltic Sea is being investigated as murder and suicide

The Polish authorities changed the suspected crime title after collecting more evidence about the incident after the passenger ship returned to Poland.

Polish the authorities have changed the suspect’s crime title of a mother and son who fell off a passenger ship case study. Several Swedish media outlets, such as iltäpääletti, are reporting on the matter Expressen and Aftonbladetand Swedish Broadcasting SVT based on information from the Polish media.

The case of a mother and son who fell from the Stena Spirit passenger ship en route from Sweden to Poland was previously investigated as a murder. Now the crime classification has been changed to murder and suicide.

A 7-year-old boy and his 36-year-old mother fell off a passenger ship early Thursday evening. Both were Polish nationals and were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“After collecting new evidence after the ferry returned to Poland, we have changed the crime classification to murder of the child and suicide of the mother,” a spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office in Gdansk, Poland Grazyna Wawryniuk told Expressen with the help of an interpreter.

It was suspected that the boy had previously fallen into the sea and that the mother had jumped after him. Now the mother is suspected of murdering her child and then taking her own life.

Investigate the case initially the Swedish police, but according to the information received on Saturday, the Polish authorities have taken the main responsibility for the investigation. At the moment, it is not known whether the Swedish Prosecutor’s Office is still involved in the investigation.

The Danish accident investigation board announced on Saturday that it was investigating the so-called “black box” of the ship.

“We collect information in cooperation with Stena Line. We’ve made sure they check the black box. With that, witnesses and other information, we investigate whether it was an accident. If it turns out that a crime has taken place, it is the task of other authorities to carry out the criminal investigation”, researcher Morten Fredriksen comment.