Sweden The authors of the Estonia document were acquitted of violating the grave of a ship that sank in 1994

I’m upset The authors of the Estonia documentary did not break the grave of the sunken ship when filming the film, the Gothenburg District Court ruled on Monday.

The prosecutor demanded an instructor To Henrik Evertsson and a marine scientist To Linus Andersson conditional imprisonment and daily fines. This is the first time that a violation of the Estonian grave, which sank in 1994, has been prosecuted.

In September 2019, Evertsson and Andersson launched a diving robot that filmed video footage of the wreck. The video was part of a documentary directed by Evertsson Estonia – A revolutionary discovery.

The diving robot recorded a hole in the side of Estonia for the video, which attracted a lot of attention after the document was published. With the information presented in the document, the Estonian, Finnish and Swedish authorities agreed to identify a possible need for further research. In Sweden, the Funeral Act is being amended to make exploratory dives into the wreck possible.

Defendants according to the defense, the group has done important “journalistic work” to obtain additional information.

“This was obviously an excusable act taken for freedom of expression and information,” the duo’s lawyer Johan Eriksson argued earlier in the district court.

According to the prosecutor, Evertsson and Andersson violated the agreement signed by Sweden and incorporated into their legislation on the Estonian grave peace, no matter how sublime the motives.

“In our world of criminal justice, things are either allowed or forbidden. If there has been a good intent, the district court may then take it into account when imposing the sentence, ”the prosecutor explained. Helene Gestrin.

Supervisor Henrik Evertsson’s documentary was awarded the Grand Prize for Journalism in Sweden. The documentary has also been criticized for deliberately selecting material for the documentary.

HS interviewed director Evertsson after the documentary was released.

