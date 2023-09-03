Sunday, September 3, 2023
Sweden | The apartment building fire in Norrköping is suspected to have started from an explosion

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
However, according to the police, it is still too early to say whether the incident is related to previous violence in the city.

in Sweden The apartment building fire in Norrköping is suspected to have started from an explosion, according to local authorities, including the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT by.

“I can confirm that it was some kind of explosion,” said the rescue director Per Nisser To the editor of SVT.

According to SVT, at least 150 people have been evacuated from the apartment building in the center of Norrköping.

Police spokesman Tommy Thorngren told SVT that he had not received information about serious injuries. However, according to the spokesperson, at least two people were taken to the hospital due to minor injuries.

First the fire was reported shortly before six o’clock on Sunday morning. According to the rescue service, the fire spread to the building’s attic and caused its roof to collapse.

The police have called Sweden’s national bomb squad to investigate the suspected explosion.

Several serious crimes have occurred in Norrköping during the summer, such as shootings at properties. However, according to the police, it is still too early to say whether the incident is related to previous violence in the city.

