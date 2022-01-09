Sweden The alarm system was accidentally triggered at the Swedish Prime Minister’s apartment, the cleaner on the spot turned out to be wanted due to a negative residence permit decision

Authorities blame each other for who is responsible for securing the prime minister’s private home.

Police received an alert from the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Anderssonin To a villa on the outskirts of Stockholm in Nacka on 21 December and reached a wanted woman there. The Swedish afternoon newspaper was the first to report on the matter Express.

Police arrived at the scene to check the situation after an apartment alarm system was accidentally triggered by a cleaning company.

Upon arrival by the police, it emerged that the worker present had received a negative residence permit decision in Sweden, which had led to a search warrant. Police arrested the woman.

A woman from Nicaragua, about 25 years old, told police she worked without a permit and therefore evaded the Swedish authorities.

Prime minister In addition to his private home, Andersson also has the Sager House (Sagerska huset) as his official residence.

Newspaper Svenska Dagbladetin according to the Swedish authorities are blaming each other for who is responsible for the security of the prime minister’s private home.

Neither the Swedish Security Police Säpo nor the Prime Minister’s Office consider the matter to be their responsibility.