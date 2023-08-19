Today, and in the run-up to the 2023 World Cup final played in Australia and New Zealand, a match was going to be played to find out who will be third and fourth in this prestigious tournament. The teams that were going to play this match were going to be those of Sweden, which were going to play this match after failing to surpass the Spanish team in the semifinals of this tournament in a match that was two goals to one in favor of the of Jorge Vilda, and the selection of Australia, one of the host countries of this tournament, the Australians played the semifinals against the selection of England and failed to surpass them after said match left with a final result of three goals to one in favor of the British.
This third and fourth place match, which was played at the Suncorp Stadium, located in the Australian country, was going to maintain the initial equality on the scoreboard until minute 30 after the Australian player, Hunt, committed an offense inside the area against Blackstein , and after the video arbitration system finally decreed that the maximum penalty was going to be awarded, Rölfo, a FC Barcelona player, was going to be in charge of materializing from eleven meters to put his team ahead. Little else was going to happen in the first half and thus the match was reached halfway, with the score favorable to the Swedish.
After going through the locker room, everything was going to stay the same, the game continued until minute 62, after Blackstenius managed to filter a good pass to Asllani, the players from northern Europe managed to increase the difference and put the two at zero on the scoreboard. Little else was going to happen in this match and after 90 minutes of play the Swedish team was going to win the bronze medal in this tournament.
It only remains to know who will be the winner of the tournament between Spain and England
