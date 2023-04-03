Sweden | Swedish youth became interested in Finland as a place to study – “Is abroad, but feels at home”

The number of Swedish students in Finland is increasing. HS followed a Swedish high school lesson, which was visited by two Swedes studying in Finland.

Stockholm

At first is born a short but significant list.

What do you know about Finland, he asks Margarethe Böhme Nyström from Swedish high school students who sit in a mother tongue class.

Helsinki is the capital, one points out.

Turku was once the capital, another suggests.

Moomins, suggests a third.

A Swedish class is underway at the renowned Norra Real high school in Stockholm’s Vasastan. The students sit quietly and listen to the visiting lecturers who have flown to Stockholm from Helsinki.

Margarethe Böhme Nyström, 19, who recently moved to Finland from Sweden, and Max Ekström20, have come to tell high school students what it’s like to study in Finland.

Margarethe Böhme Nyström and Max Ekström have enjoyed studying in Helsinki. They rate the Finnish student party culture as slightly wilder than the Swedish one.

When young Swedish people are looking for places to study abroad, their eyes are most often directed to the United States, Great Britain, Poland and Denmark.

Finland is not among the most popular countries, but in recent years its popularity has grown significantly. In 2016, 299 students from Sweden applied to Finnish schools, while in 2021 the number was 580.

Last in 2008, there were 486 Swedish applicants, of which 240 were awarded study places.

Margarethe Böhme Nyström and Max Ekström have been studying at Helsinki’s Swedish-speaking business school in Hanken since last fall.

At that time, Hanken received a record number of students from Sweden, almost thirty.

This year, 22 Swedes are studying in Hanken.

Böhme Nyström and Ekström praise Finnish higher education and the student-friendliness of Finnish society.

“There is a super cheap lunch, there are exercise benefits, student apartments, good public transport”, Böhme Nyström lists.

Getting a place to study was also easier than, for example, at Stockholm University of Economics, the duo estimated. The position opened with a Swedish upper secondary school certificate. No entrance exam was required.

“A Swedish student may have a better chance of getting a high-level study place in Finland than in Sweden,” says Ekström.

Hanken tells us that Swedish applicants have their own small additional quota at the university, the places of which are not removed from the places of the joint application for Finns.

Norra Real is a top high school in Stockholm, founded in 1876.

At Hanken, the language of study is mainly Swedish, which distinguishes the university from, for example, Stockholm School of Economics, where the language of the bachelor’s degree is English.

The Swedish duo were surprised by how well the Finno-Swedish community is on the map about Sweden.

“They know Swedish music, culture, influencers. They are much more exposed to Swedish culture than we are to Finno-Swedish,” says Böhme Nyström.

Ekström also states that he feels very much at home in Helsinki.

“Is abroad, but still feels at home.”

Twosome says that many Swedes do not know that in Finland you can also study in Swedish at several universities.

That’s why the two have decided to spread the good news of Finland’s Swedish-speaking universities to Sweden.

They are part of the Finnish Association of Language Envoys, whose goal is to improve cooperation between Finland and Sweden through, for example, language learning.

The idea of ​​the association, which started in 2018, was to inspire young Finns to study Swedish. The participating language ambassadors visited the schools and told the students about their own experiences related to learning the Swedish language.

In Finland, the ambassadors have so far made more than 1,700 school visits.

Last year, Language Ambassadors also started recruiting Swedish students living in Finland to tell the Swedes about Finland. All eight Finnish higher education institutions that offer studies in Swedish are included.

Almost 60 visits have been made to Sweden.

The language ambassadors told high school students facts about Finland.

The main financier of the language ambassadors is Svenska kulturfonden, but now the funding is on hold, says the coordinator Annika Jokela.

He hopes the project will continue.

“It is in the interest of both countries if we know more about each other, especially in such an unstable situation,” he says.

Finland has risen to an even more visible position in Sweden during the year. It is due, among other things, to the countries’ joint NATO process.

Margarethe Böhme Nyström says that in her eyes, Finland has always had a good reputation in Sweden, but now the appreciation has risen to a completely different level.

“Finland is even more interesting.”

The second graders of Norra Reali high school listen intently to the presentation of the language ambassadors. At the end, a few questions come up and the ambassadors answer them.

What is Helsinki’s public transport like? Really good and cheap.

How should you travel to Finland? By ship or flight, which is really fast. 45 minutes.

Is the food expensive? Almost the same price as in Sweden. Student lunch is cheap.

A lesson after, two high school students volunteer to be interviewed by Helsingin Sanomat.

Sofia Thorgren17, and Astrid Lugnet, 17, say that they can consider studying in Finland. What came as a surprise was how many Swedish-language universities there are in Finland and that, for example, there are so many art and design studies on offer.

“Many in Sweden don’t think of Finland as a primary study country, so it was interesting to see all those possibilities,” says Thorgren.

For Lugnet, Finland is a familiar country, because he recently got to know the high school in Turku. He also has relatives in Åland.

For Thorgren, Moomins represent Finnishness.

“The Moomins are such an iconic story in Sweden as well, so even though I haven’t been to Finland, I feel some kind of connection to the country.”