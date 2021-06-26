Sweden Swedish Prime Minister Löfven resolves government crisis – decision on either new elections or government sentiments required over the weekend

The Liberals and the center are being pulled in different directions, the center has already rejected the Coalition’s proposals.

Parliament the Swedish Prime Minister, who has lost confidence Stefan Löfven has spent his Midsummer weekend looking for a way out of the government crisis. On Midsummer’s Day, he canceled his participation in a meeting of the European Social Democrats in Berlin, where he was to give a video speech.

A Löfven spokesman told the news agency TT that the prime minister had nothing to do but talk about the future of social democracy in the EU and elsewhere in Europe. The spokesperson has had nothing new to say about the government crisis.

Swedish Minister for Europe Hans Dahlgren said after the EU summit that ended on Midsummer Eve, Löfven intends to use every moving moment to resolve the crisis.

Löfven will have until midnight on Monday to decide whether to declare early elections in Sweden or to give the Speaker of Parliament Andreas Norlénin start new government inquiries. At that time, Löfven could ask for a resignation.

Midsummer above Löfven, his minister and the Social Democrats pressed on to persuade the Liberals. The Swedish demars want the Liberals to return to support the red-green minority government. To support it, Löfven got the chairman of the center party Annie Lööfin.

Liberal President Nyamko Sabuni has said the party wants a bourgeois government in Sweden.

On the other side, the moderate Conservative Party and the Christian Democrats embezzled the center party, saying the center should now secede from Löfven’s Social Democrats and Environmental Party and move back to the bourgeois camp.

The Löfven government collapsed on Monday over a dispute over rent regulation. Its demolition for new housing was part of a government agreement under which the Liberals and the center supported Löfven’s minority government. The Center has now given up on pushing for this reform, which, according to opinion polls, is unpopular in Sweden.

The project provoked opposition, especially from the left, and the Left Party launched a process of mistrust precisely because of rent regulation.

Read more: The Swedish government collapsed in a historic way, the left supports Löfven, who he just overthrew, as the “new” prime minister

Swedish the center party is not interested in the moderate coalition’s proposals for government cooperation. First Vice – President Anders W Jonsson says in a text message Expressmagazine that the party wants to find its partner in the middle of politics.

“The Center Party does not intend to cooperate with an anti-alien populist party like the Swedish Democrats. There is a difference between us and the Coalition Party, ”Jonsson wrote to the magazine.

The Coalition Party is ready to rely on the Swedish Democrats on budget and government issues, but the Center Party does not accept co-operation.

The Coalition Party has offered the center tax reform in favor of entrepreneurs and small investors, among other things, and extensive sales of state forests to small landowners. According to the Coalition Party’s proposal, the hunting law would have been amended so that farmers would be allowed to shoot wolves if they attack domestic animals.

Read more: Sweden sets off for Midsummer in the midst of a crisis, the keys to which are now in the hands of the Lilliput party

Read more: The fall of the government shows what kind of deadlock Sweden has found itself in