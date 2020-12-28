Sweden Swedish Minister of Justice left for Christmas gift shopping during peak hours, contrary to the country’s corona guidelines, was criticized

Swedish Minister Morgan Johansson was seen at Christmas shopping with his bodyguards, although health authorities have recommended that no time be spent in shopping malls now.

Swedish Minister of Justice and Immigration Morgan Johansson has come to the resentment of the authorities after visiting the mall for Christmas shopping in violation of the country ‘s latest coronavirus guidelines.

The Swedish health authorities have recommended that no time be spent in shopping malls now. Prime minister Stefan Löfven urged already in the week before Christmas shops to refrain from inter-day discount sales.

Johansson was seen on the day of the slaughter at a shopping mall called Nova in Lund with his bodyguards. The day was congested for the Swedish broadcaster SVT: n according to him, he had to queue for entry outside the store when the maximum number of people set for the store was reached.

Johansson criticized that he should be subject to the same rules as others. Moderate Coalition Group Leader Tobias Billström said on Sunday, a message on Twitter said Johansson’s actions are “really disloyal to those who behave properly”.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Löfven, who responded to SVT’s request for an interview, said that he considered the visit reckless.

A visit to the mall was also amazed by a virologist at Lund University Joakim Esbjörnsson-Klemendz. He thinks now is not the time for shopping trips that are not necessary.

Johansson apologized for what happened on Sunday on Twitter. He said he was in Nova buying a late Christmas present for his parents.

“Unnecessary risks should be avoided. This was my fault, ”Johansson wrote.